Ryza Cenon reveals how she fought, won depression with brush

DUBAI—It was art that saved Startstruck Season 2 Ultimate Female Survivor Ryza Cenon from the depression she went through last year.

According to a pep.ph report, while Ryza never really had a serious attempt to kill herself, she said she that she used to hurt herself with things that she can get hold of.

“May times na sinasaktan ko yung sarili ko, pero hindi yung sinusugatan talaga . . . Like, kung anong mahawakan ko. Before pa [nangyari], may dumbbell tapos ipupukpok ko sa ulo ko . . . May times din [yung] ballpen ginaganun,” Ryza was quoted as saying in the report.

Ryza, the report said, shared her story during the sidelines of her first art exhibit, “Independencia: Ang Panimula.”

According to her, her depression was caused by a lot of things, including lack of projects.

“Almost one year din kasi akong walang work. Mag-isa lang din ako na binubuhay yung sarili ko. Sobrang na-depress ako. May time na iniisip ko talagang mag-suicide,” she said.

Saying that she is not the type of person who cannot easily open up her problems to friends, or even experts, Ryza said she focused her attention to painting.

“Actually sabay-sabay kasi siya [cause of depression] kaya iba-iba yung emotion na na-feel ko . . . Sa second batch [of paintings], sobrang negative niya talaga. Ang mga title Delusion . . . Isa lang ang positive—yung Endless Joy,” she said.

“Hindi talaga ako pala-kuwento. Ayoko ng mga party. Hindi ako social na tao.

“Hangga’t kaya kong itago at kaya ko i-solve nang ako lang, isu-solve ko nang hindi ko sinasabi [sa iba] dahil ayokong pabigat,” Ryza added.

Among her friends, the report said, only Chynna Ortaleza knew about what she was going through at that time.

“Kasi magkaano kami ng personality. Siya yung mas nakakaintindi sa akin.

“Nagsi-share din siya ng mga ganun din niyang moment.

“Sinasabi niya, ‘Kaya mo ‘yan. Challenge lang ‘yan. Pinapa-strong ka lang ni God,'” she said.

Aside from painting, the visit of Pope Francis in the Philippines last year was also another thing that helped her get back on her feet.

She admitted having thoughts of ending her own life, but said that she was never able to do it because she knew it was a sin to do it.

“May [suicide] attempt lang ako, pero hindi ko siya kaya gawin.

“Takot pa rin ako kay God kasi alam kong mali siya.”

According to a gmanetwork.com report, Ryza just used to post her paintings in Facebook until the management of the Chef Laudico Guevarra’s restaurant, where she held her exhibit, noticed her art pieces.

Among her paintings, she was quoted as saying that her favorite was the one called the “Heroic Face of Innocence” which was inspired by Filipino soldiers in Mindanao.

The report also said that Ryza was able to do around 50 paintings since last year, and is gearing up for another exhibit in 2017.