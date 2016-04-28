Ruth Danao: Beauty Queen with a purpose

Age: 23

Height: 5’ 7”

Current Location: Dubai, UAE

Philippine Hometown: Makati City

Hobbies: Watching movies, surfing the net, and taekwondo

Job: Customer Service Representative/Dermatology Nurse

Company: Ultra Beauty

Meet our Branded Pinoy this week, Ruth. She is the reigning Miss Fil-Independence Dubai 2015 – considered as the most prestigious beauty pageant for independent Filipinas in the UAE. She also joined beauty pageants in the Philippines before she became a title holder. She plays taekwondo with a brown belt in the Philippine Army Taekwondo Association. She is a registered nurse and currently working as a customer service representative.

What’s inside your bag?

Actually, I am not the typical lady you think I am. My bag contains only my make-up kit, wallet with all the IDs and membership cards, mobile phones, company uniform, and house keys.

What electronic gadgets are you currently using?

Right now, I am enjoying my iPhone6. For me, it’s the best gadget to entertain myself, such as listening to music, and to connect to others, especially with my family.

What’s inside your closet?

Well, if you will come and open my closet right now, you can absolutely see my company uniforms, typical tops, shorts and pants in my closet. I really don’t find myself dressing up like the other girls do. In fact, my friends call me “come what may” because everytime we are going out they could see me randomly mixing-up my tops and pants. I love arranging my closet for convenience.

What is your style of clothing?

I prefer to wear sporty type of clothing. I want to walk and move comfortably. I personally don’t like wearing maong pants. I only wear loose tops and shorts. I actually spend a lot of time in fixing my make-up rather than choosing the right outfit.

What clothing brands do you think closely fit your sense of fashion?

When I started earning abroad, that was also the time I began buying things for myself. I have been living a simple taste of fashion before, but my friends helped me enhance it. When I go to malls, I always check branded shops like Zara, River Island and Mango. So, those are the mentioned brands I believe a good reflection of my fashion sense.

What is your favorite perfume?

I just recently found an adorable, a particular perfume when a friend of mine asked a favor from me to buy perfume from Body Shop which is the “Vanilla.” Then I surprisingly ended up buying one for myself. It’s some kind of fruity with the apricot, plum peach, jasmine, amber, vanilla and others.

What is your favorite brand of shoes?

Well, I must say that I love collecting heels from first day since I started joining beauty pageants. I love the conspicuous designs from People are People, Steve Madden and some unknown brands that I purchased online.

Are you a shopaholic?

It’s a big no for me. I just love to focus myself in saving money for my future and my family as well most importantly. I only go for shopping if it’s really needed. I always implement discipline to myself and I make sure to just spend within my capacity and stay away from temptations in overspending.

What inspires or influences you to buy an item?

My friend’s opinion and suggestions plays an important role in my behavior of purchasing a particular item. It sounds funny, but I normally take a photo of myself with the dress on and send it to my friends so that I can get advises from them. If they say it looks good on me and majority of them will share a good feedback, I would purchase it on the spot or just get back to buy it.

What brands do you trust for your skin care?

I am only using hypoallergenic beauty products, like from Nivea and Garnier.

What is a Branded Pinoy for you?

Branded Pinoy for me is a group of Filipinos in UAE who help others build themselves and give help to others who need an immediate help. I heard so many wonderful things about Branded Pinoy. You are not just merely being featured in this column but this column will give you also the opportunity to enhance yourself and would open doors for many opportunities.