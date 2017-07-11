RTA has a special gift for their frequent commuters

DUBAI – Good news for those who frequent the Dubai Metro. It has been revealed that the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has a special gift for their commuters.

Residents in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) can now pick up a voucher to buy a discounted ticket at AED 65 to go up the world’s tallest tower in the word, the Burj Khalifa.

The discounted price is almost half the original price, Gulf News reported.

Those who have the vouchers may show the them at the counter located in Dubai Mall together with their Emirates ID to claim the discounted price.

The special voucher is available until August 31 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. except on public holidays.

Lucky commuters will have a chance to see spectacular views of Dubai from a higher altitude in levels 124 and 125 at the Burj Khalifa.