RTA preps for traffic during Eid Al Fitr holiday

DUBAI – The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has set plans to manage the traffic in the Emirate in preparation for Eid Al Fitr.
According to a wam.ae report, the goal of the government body is to meet the needs of the public and road users.
“The RTA has prepared operational plans for serving about 330,000 persons per day expected to be at the Business Bay [and Dubai Mall] district during Eid Al Fitr holiday, a frequently congested area during this time each year,” Matha bin Adai, CEO of Traffic and Roads Agency, said in the report.
They will install 30 directional signs to guide traffic in several directions to the Burj Khalifa.
With this, the signs will allow the drivers to access the district via Al Asayel Street, Zaabeel Bridges via Al Saadah Street, or through the internal roads of the Business Bay to the Sheikh Zayed Road and Al Khail Road.
“The objective of the plan is to ease the pressure on Financial Center Street and ensure smooth traffic flow during peak hours.
“The light signals of Financial Center Road and the Mohammed bin Rashid Boulevard will be monitored and controlled to ensure seamless flow of traffic during peak times,” Adai said.
Cabs in the area will also be upped by five percent to ensure the deployment of an additional number of cabbies in the place.
