RTA implements new parking fares, timings

The Roads and Transportation Authority (RTA) on Wednesday, May 18, announced that the new parking fee in the emirate will take effect on Saturday, May 28.

The revision of the policy was made to find answers to the problem of shrinking number of vacant parking areas in some congested parts of the city.

RTA assured that 77 percent of parking spaces will remain unaffected by the fee hike; however, 23 percent of parking slots in the emirate will be affected.

The new policy, according to a gulfnews.com report, was also created to encourage UAE residents and citizens to opt public transportation.

“The new policy of revising the tariff of public parking in Dubai is built on concept of ensuring that parking slots are not unjustifiably occupied, and are made available to the largest possible number of users especially at noon, to enable people visit hospitals, malls and banks,” Engineer Maitha bin Udai, CEO of RTA’s Traffic and Roads Agency, was quoted as saying in the report.

Udai said that the free parking period at noon time was eradicated under the new policy, except during Fridays and public holidays.

In addition, 11 types of free parking permits will be made available for those who are permanently disabled, temporary disabled, disabled tourists and visitors in the emirate; patients with chronic illnesses regularly visiting hospitals; seniors over 60 years old; citizens residing in controlled public parking zones; government entities; and consulates operating in the emirate, among others.