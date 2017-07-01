Rose Anne M. Ilagan

– A woman who is an ordinary person with an extraordinary determination

Age: 30

Height: 5’3″

Current Location: Dubai

Hobbies: Cooking, baking, watching movies and reading motivational books

Job: Sales person

Company: Talise Fitness Jumeirah Emirates Tower

Every success story of an individual OFW always depends on his/her way of mentality and must maintain discipline in many aspects such as financially and emotionally. Partly, this includes your daily and monthly budget. Our Branded Pinoy Rose Anne always moves five steps ahead to stay on the path of aiming to become a successful OFW.

What’s inside your bag?

Two phones, perfume, sun glasses, eye glasses and mini toiletries

What electronic gadget are you currently using?

I am using an iPhone for my personal use and Blackberry for work.

What’s inside your closet?

Most of my stuff inside my closet are my cocktail dresses and my casual and formal attires and sportswear for my training.

What is your style of clothing?

Formal attire when I’m at work, casual and sports attire outside of work.

What clothing brands do you think closely fit your sense of fashion?

Nike brands. It really suits me from shirt to shoes. For my formal and casual, I don’t pick a specific brand because I will always go for something that I am comfortable wearing.

What is your favorite perfume?

Giorgio Armani and Izzy Miyake perfumes. I’m so in love with their perfumes.

What is your favorite brand of shoes?

For sporty shoes, I chose Nike. While for my formal shoes, I always pick shoes from Charles & Keith.

Are you a shopaholic?

I am not an impulsive person, I only purchase stuff which are important and I don’t go beyond the line of my budget.

What inspires or influences you to buy an item?

Being a career woman and a mom, I always have my priority to buy something – my family’s needs first before anything else.

What brands do you trust for your skin care?

I do not use any whitening beauty products that can cause irritation on my skin. I use cleansing soap recommended by my friend which is very mild and suitable for my face.

What is a Branded Pinoy for you?

Branded Pinoy for me is someone who is capable of showing oneself in a very distinctive way and courageous enough to stand up to all the obstacles and woes in life.