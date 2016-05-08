RoRo Warriors call for conscience vote

DUBAI – A group of supporters of the Mar Roxas and Leni Robredo tandem is campaigning for a conscience vote with less than a week before the Philippines hold the national elections on May 9.
The group is organizing another “Meet Up” this Thursday, May 5, when the whole UAE is on a public holiday.
Calling themselves Dubai RoRo Warriors, they gathered last Friday, April 29, at the beach side of the iconic Burj Al Arab displaying their “Silent No More” placards. Some supporters gathered at St. Mary’s Church in Dubai after the Filipino Mass.
Maan Magdua, a CPA and a Dubai resident for 11 years is one of the coordinators of the RoRo Warriors.
She explained that “the Dubai RoRo Warriors are silent no more because we recognize the fact that the Philippines is in crisis. Our beloved country is in a moral crisis.”
This long weekend – May 5 to 7 – will be the last weekend for the overseas absentee voters to cast their ballots.
“Our duty as Filipino citizens is not just to vote but to vote according to our conscience and with a lot of discernment. Vote for someone who can put his country before himself. Change is not coming, it is already in our hands,” Magdua added.
