Rogue cops arrive in Basilan

ZAMBOANGA CITY — Only 54 of 300 policemen ordered reassigned by President Rodrigo Duterte to Basilan for having misbehaved in their original posts arrived here in a C-130 Hercules aircraft to start their service.

The policemen, including four policewomen, first underwent administrative processing, including a socio-cultural sensitivity orientation and seminar, before being loaded on military trucks to the Majini Pier of the Naval Forces Western Mindanao to be ferried to Basilan via Santiago City, a www.pna.gov.ph report stated.

Chief Supt. Theodore Sindac, Police Regional Office-Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (PRO-ARMM) director, said they will be assigned alongside policemen of Basilan province. He promised that the reassigned policemen will be utilized to the best of their abilities.

Those who did not report for reassignment face administrative charges for being absent without official leave.

By: Sam Bautista