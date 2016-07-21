Rocco Nacino admits breakup with Lovi Poe

It is confirmed; Rocco Nacino and Lovi Poe have broken up!

“Yeah, obvious naman, e. Obvious naman, e.”

Rocco admitted that he still cries over what happened.

“Of course, of course, until now.

“Yeah, it’s painful but I’m getting by, getting by.”

Rocco, however, clarified that the reason (or one of the reasons) of the breakup is about money matters.

That according to rumors, Rocco spent the money in their joint ATM bank account.

“Isa lang ang masasabi ko, maayos yung pagpapalaki sa akin ng magulang ko, and hindi rin ako naniniwala sa, yung having a joint account. Kaya sa relationship dapat kanya-kanya, pag boyfriend-girlfriend pa lang kayo, hindi dapat.”

“Wala kaming joint account. Wala.

“And I earn my own money naman, e. so I can buy my own things, hindi ko kailangan ang pera ng ibang tao.”

Is there a third party?

“No third party!”

Is the reason their respective showbiz careers?

“Ah hindi, hindi. Walang kinalaman sa issues, walang third party, iyon, I can be sure. Walang third party talaga.

“Personal reasons, personal reasons,” Rocco said, obviously trying to avoid giving out details on the breakup.

He is still hurting. . .

“Of course!

“It was a good two years, it was a good. . . it was a relationship full of love, definitely.”

Is there a chance for a second chance?

“Ah, hindi ko alam, siyempre doors will always be open.”

Him and Lovi has no communications lately.

“Now, no, no. Better na nakatuon ang oras ko dito sa Encantadia. So I’m happy, I’m actually happy.”

Rocco plays Aquil in GMA’s Encantadia requel.

~~~~~

Kylie Padilla talks about Encantadia audition with Aljur Abrenica

Aljur Abrenica auditioned for the role of Ybarro in GMA’s Encantadia requel, but as we all know by now, he didn’t make the cut.

“Okay lang kasi hindi naman ako si Alena,” Kylie Padilla laughingly reacted when asked about this.

The Ybarro and Alena “tandem” in Encantadia 2016 went to Ruru Madrid and Gabbi Garcia.

Kylie was chosen to be the Sang’gre Amihan.

The two other Sang’gres are Pirena (Glaiza de Castro) and Danaya (Sanya Lopez).

Kylie knew about ex-boyfriend Aljur’s Encantadia audition.

In fact, there were times they auditioned at the same time.

“Oo, kaming dalawa yung nag-audition, e! Siya kaya ang Ybarro ko nun [when Kylie auditioned for the Alena role].”

Awkward was how Kylie described their audition together.

“Kasi ang daming nanonood tapos biglang. . . ”

In an interview with Aljur on the set of Once Again, the Kapuso hunk said he thought he will be chosen as Ybarro.

“E hindi ko alam, na kay direk yun kung bakit hindi niya pinili,” Kylie reacted.

Aside from the many people watching them, the awkwardness during their audition together came from them not speaking to each other.

“Hindi, hindi kami nag-usap, pero pag eksena nag-uusap kami. Kaya iyon yung sinasabi kong awkward.”

Even during the audition breaks, no pleasantries were exchanged between Kylie and Aljur.

“Hindi, wala. E kasi wala naman akong sasabihin, wala din naman siyang sasabihin sa akin.”

~~~~~

Mark Herras still mum on his alleged sex video

Mark Herras wasn’t aware that an old sex video, supposedly of him, is resurfacing in social media.

“Meron ba? Talaga?”

And since it was an old vid, we joked Mark that he was the “pioneer” of the trending sex videos of male celebrities.

“Alam mo yang mga taong naglalabas o yung mga taong walang magawa sa buhay e gusto lang nilang mapag-usapan, basically.

“So hindi ako magko-comment about it. Kasi hindi ko naman. . . manira sila ng mga artista, gumawa sila ng mga ganyan, so dun na lang sa mga, kung meron man na gumawa talaga or dun sa mga hindi napatunayan, siguro ingat na lang din sa mga taong pinapakisamahan nila.”

Does it mean that he never did a sex video?

“Kailangan ba?

“Hindi naman ako ganun ka-wild,” Mark said with a laugh.

In Sa Piling Ni Nanay, Mark plays Jonas, with Yasmien Kurdi as Ysabel, Katrina Halili as Scarlet, Bettina Carlos as Wanda, Antonio Aquitania as Rod, Sofia Jayzel Cabatay as Maya, and Ms. Nova Villa as Matilda.

Sa Piling Ni Nanay is under the direction of Gil Tejada Jr. for GMA’s Afternoon Prime.