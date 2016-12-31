Robredo slams Duterte on martial law comment

DUBAI — Vice President Leni Robredo on Friday, December 23, criticized President Rodrigo Duterte on his recent remarks about wanting to amend the constitution so as to make it less difficult for any president to declare martial law.

In a statement, Robredo said Duterte’s statement calling specific provisions in the 1987 Constitution as “reckless reaction” to the Marcos regime is an “insult” to Martial Law victims.

“[It] is an insult to the experience of the Filipino nation that endured great suffering and hardship under the Martial Law regime,” she said, adding that the threat to the return of a one-man rule is the “worst Christmas gift to the Filipino people.”

The Vice President also said that it is “appalling” for Duterte to challenge the democratic safeguards of the very Constitution he swore to uphold after he was elected.

To that, Robredo called on the public to “remain vigilant” and “fight against any move that will curtail our freedoms.”

She added, “this is not a battle we will take sitting down. As Filipinos, we have demonstrated our courage to stand up and make our voices heard for the sake of protecting our freedoms and fighting for the truth,” Robredo said.

On Thursday, Duterte said that he wants the 1987 Constitution amended to allow the declaration of Martial Law without the need to seek approval from Congress and the Supreme Court.

“Kung mag-declare ako ng martial law at may invasion ngayon o giyera, I cannot proceed on and on, lalo na kung may gulo. Pupunta pa ako sa Congress, pupunta pa ako doon sa Supreme Court,” Duterte was quoted as saying in a rappler.com report.

According to Duterte, it would put a president in a complicated situation if Congress and Supreme Court would not have a similar stand.

“Eh kung iba ang Supreme Court, magsabi ang Congress yes, no ito, or no ito, yes itong isa? Saan mo ako ilagay? Kaya kailangan ko talagang palitan ‘yan,” Duterte said.

“There is a safety measure there. I’ll just tell you later,” he added.

In the recent past, Duterte has been expressing his interest in declaring martial law amid the government’s intense fight against illegal drugs.

In relation to this, Duterte warned in November that he may suspend the writ of habeas corpus if lawlessness, particularly illegal drugs, continues in the country.

“Habeas corpus” is a Latin phrase that means “that you have the body.” If it is suspended, it will allow the state to arrest and jail anyone without a trial.

The writ of habeas corpus was suspended by late dictator Ferdinand Marcos when he placed the country under martial rule in 1972.

Article By: Jamie Marie Elona