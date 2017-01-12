Robredo denies joining anti-Duterte rallies

DUBAI — Vice President Leni Robredo on Saturday, January 7, denied involvement in any effort to oust President Rodrigo Duterte.

In an inquirer.net report, Robredo was quoted as saying that Duterte was “misinformed” after the latter recently accused her of attending demonstrations calling for his ouster.

“Ito pong oust Duterte [plot], siguradong hindi ako kasali. Kung mayroon mang ganyang plano. Unang-una sinasabi na kasali ako doon dahil sumama ako sa mga rallies against him (the president). Iyon po hindi totoo. Misinformed si Presidente doon,” Robredo said.

“Before hindi ko alam kung anong dahilan, pero when the President was interviewed last Christmas, sinabi niya na I was part of rallies to oust him. Iyon po wala iyong katotohanan – wala akong sinalihan na kahit anong rally,” she claimed.

In December, Duterte said Robredo’s involvement in rallies prompted him to exclude her from Cabinet meetings as chairperson of the Housing and Urban Development Coordinating Council, saying that he finds it odd for Robredo to still face him in meetings.

Talking about her being critical of Duterte, Robredo said that she only wants the President to hear the public’s sentiments.

“Ang sa akin po, ang ‘pag criticize ko ang pagnanais noon, na pakinggan tayo ng ating Pangulo tungkol sa mga bagay na we feel so strongly about, gaya ng extrajudicial killings. Pero iyong ‘pag criticize kasi pagpuna, hindi iyon tantamount to tanggalin siya,” Robredo added.

