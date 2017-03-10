‘Robot lawyer’ now helping refugees thru Facebook

The chat bot that fought 160,000 parking fines is now giving free legal aid to refugees

DUBAI – Dubbed as ‘Robot Lawyer,’ the chat bot that assisted 160,000 people in challenging parking fines, is now giving free legal aid to asylum-seeking refugees through Facebook.

Refugees located in the US, Canada, and the UK can use this to navigate unfamiliar legal systems and avoid excessive lawyer’s fees.

According to a uk.businessinsider.com report, this is just an update to DoNotPay – the Facebook chat bot that assisted several people in parking issues in 2015.

“Ultimately, I just want to level the playing field so there’s a bot for everything.

“I originally started with parking tickets and delayed flights and sorts of trivial consumer rights issues. But then I began to be approached by these non-profits and lawyers who said that the idea of automating legal services is bigger than just a few parking fines. So I’ve since tried to expand into doing something more humanitarian,” Joshua Browder, the Stanford student who created DoNotPay, said.

DoNotPay is like a real person

Browder, now the ‘Robin Hood of the internet,’ claimed that the chat bot is just like a real person as it also records one’s responses.

If one messages the bot, it will ask series of questions such as “Have you, your family or colleagues ever experienced harm or threats?”

“There’s this huge problem among immigration lawyers where the majority of their time is spent filling out forms rather than actually challenging the legal complexities of a case,” Browder added.

The update takes down hundreds of details from individuals and automatically fills out the necessary forms.

A refugee will be asked everything including age and nationality and whether they are ‘afraid of being subject to torture’ in their home country.

Browder eyes to expand the bot to include Germany.

The 20-year old student has made the Forbes’ 30 Under 30 list of the brightest young entrepreneurs.

“The success of the parking tickets has made me realize [that] this is bigger than parking charges.

“I think there’s a real value in providing free legal help through a chat bot,” he said.