Robi Domingo embarrassed being linked to Sandara Park

DUBAI – Robi Domingo expressed embarrassment over rumors that he and Sandara Park are an item.

The Kapamilya TV host stressed that he and the former 2NE1 member are simply friends.

“I find it not just funny, but I find it really distracting to the point na sobrang nahihiya na ako kay Sandara. Kasi she doesn’t deserve all the noise na ibinibigay natin because of me,” he was quoted as saying in a pep.ph report.

There have been speculations that the two are hiding their affair from the spotlight after the two were spotted to be in South Korea at around the same time.

“Yes, I went to [South] Korea before, pero hindi kami nagsama dun talaga. Nagkita kami once, there was lunch with the whole management niya,” Domingo said.

He explained that there is a policy in South Korea when it comes to taking photos with a star there. Sandara Park is not only a famous celebrity in the Philippines but is also well-loved by her Korean fans for being a former member of the girl group, 2NE1.

He only took photos with a group of Filipino fans there who requested to take a photo with him who asked him politely “pa-picture naman”.

“Ganun ang disiplina nila at hindi siya bastos para sa kanila. It’s out of respect dun sa kultura sa kanila. Dito sa Pilipinas, masyado talagang malapit sa ating ang mga fans,” Domingo mentioned.

He appreciated and commended the type of respect the people in South Korea give towards their own artists, stating that it would have been awkward to ask Park to also take a photo with him and the Pinoy fans as the two, according to him, were not close personally.

Domingo stated that he would rather focus on himself first. The TV host revealed that he does plan not to enter into any relationships anytime soon after his breakup with Gretchen Ho.

“Right now, I am ready for a commitment to myself. After the whole thing, it’s time to give a break naman siguro, puro me-time muna ako ngayon,” he said.