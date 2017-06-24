Rizal’s 156th birthday celebrated in capital

Laliebeth P. Petancio
Laliebeth P. Petancio
Abu Dhabi — Last Friday, June 19 the 156th birth anniversary of Philippine national hero Dr. Jose Rizal was commemorated at the Philippine Embassy in the Capital with Knights of Rizal Emarat Abu Dhabi Chapter (KOR- EADC) spearheading the celebration.

FIL EXPAT - Knights of Rizal Emarat Abu Dhabi Chapter

Knights of Rizal Emarat Abu Dhabi Chapter

As part of the ritual wreath laying ceremony after the procession of KOR members and guests signaled the formalities of the event which followed the other parts of the program such as prayers, recitation of Rizal’s code of ethics, the Rizalian oath and the Pledge to the flag.

Philippine Ambassador to the UAE Constancio R. Vingno Jr. stood as the keynote speaker to share the aspirations of Rizal to the lives of every Filipino while commending KOR for continuing to nurture overseas Filipinos, especially their children who were born in the UAE about the life and works of Dr. Rizal.

“We have the privilege of knowing Rizal back in the Philippines, but those children born outside the home country have only a little glimpse about his life,” Vingno said in his speech and reminded every Filipino to set examples of Rizal’s life to the youth.

“We are not only celebrating his birthday but this form of gathering manifests our tribute to our hero for his contribution to our independence,” the Ambassador highlighted.

Emarat Abu Dhabi Chapter commander Sir Antonio E. Morales also shared a short message at the congregation.

Dr. Jose Rizal was born on June 19, 1861 in Calamba Laguna and was executed on the field of Bagumbayan in Manila on December 30, 1896. He lived a life embodied by the ideals of the nation that continue to inspire the Filipinos until today.

