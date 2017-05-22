Ria Money Transfer now operates in GCC

DUBAI – Third largest money transfer company in the world Ria Money Transfer will be expanding its services in the GCC countries.

The announcement was uttered at the press conference held at JW Mariott Hotel in Business Bay on Sunday, May 21.

Currently, it has more than 50 key business partnerships in the banking and financial services sector.

CEO and President Juan Bianchi also announced that the company has launched an industry leading outbound remittance service to India, and has already partnered with three large money transfer agents in the receiving country.

Ria is the subsidiary of Euronet Worldwide Inc. (NASDAC: EEFT).

“With the addition of our new agents, Ria will raise the quality of its existing network in India, providing customers with thousands of additional locations to receive cash remittances from their loved ones,” Bainchi said.

Its expansion in the Middle East and Gulf countries is the most recent in a line of strategic moves for the company, which forms part of Euronet’s money transfer segment.

Last year, its segment collectively processed 82.3 million transactions – a 20 percent increase from 2015 – and facilitated $33 billion in transfers.

Manuel Villena, managing director for the Middle East at Ria Money Transfer, said that the headquarter in Dubai will serve as the base for their expansion in the region.

“This is a key part of our growth strategy, as it enables us to further connect our money transfer services with additional partners, while reaching more customers worldwide, especially in South and South East Asia,” he added.