Revised UAE traffic fines

DUBAI – Motorists, take note of the revised traffic fines in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). The new traffic fines will be effective on July 1 this year. The new said penalties have increased in costs.

For those who love to speed, think twice before doing so as the fines have been hiked up. If one speeds over the limit by 80 km/h, one will receive a fine of AED 3,000, 23 black points and the car will be confiscated for 60 days, according to a gulfnews.com report.

Speeding over the limit by 60 km/h, meanwhile, will now cost a fine of AED 2,000, 12 black points, the car will be taken away for 30 days.

If one goes over the speed limit not more than 60 km/h, one will receive a fine of AED 1,500, six black points and the car will be confiscated for 15 days.

Speeding over the limit not more than 50 km/h will be AED 1,000 of fine, 40 km/h will be AED 700, 30 km/h will be AED 600, and 20 km/h will be AED 300.

Overtaking on a hard shoulder will now be worth AED 1,000 and six black points. If one blocks traffic, one will receive a penalty of AED 1,000 and sudden swerving will now cost AED 1,000.

If one drives under the influence of drugs or similar substances, one will receive a penalty that’s decided by the court, get 23 black points and the car will be confiscated for 60 days.

Driving under the influence of alcohol also lands you in the same situation but the car will be confiscated for 90 days instead of 60.

If the vehicle does not have a number plate and is being driven, the person will receive a fine of AED 3,000, 23 black points and the car will be taken away for 90 days.

Jumping a red light in the country will now cost drivers a AED 1,000 fine, 12 black points and their car will be confiscated for 30 days.

Driving while distracted or busy using their mobiles phones will now cost a fine of AED 800 and four black points.

Carrying and transporting passengers illegally will cost the driver a fine of AED 3,000 and 24 black points. It is important to note that the amount of maximum black points a driver can get for a year is 24.

Therefore, the driver will not be able to drive for the rest of the year if he or she has received 24 black points as their licenses will be suspended.

Driving dangerously will now cost a fine of AED 2,000 and the car will be taken away for 60 days while driving in a noisy vehicle will cost the same amount of fine but with and additional six black points. Tinting car windows exceeding the permitted level of 50 percent will now cost a fine of AED 1,500.

If the vehicle driven has not been renewed its registration for over three months from its expiry date, there will now be a fine of AED 500, and the car will be confiscated for a week.

Children under the age of 10 or shorter than 145 cm are not allowed to sit in the front seat of the car. If found doing so, the driver will receive a fine of AED 400 and four black points. Children must be seated in the back with a car seat and safely fastened with the seat belt.

It is now mandatory for all passengers, including the passengers in the back, to fasten their seat belt. Failure to do so will now cost a fine of AED 400 and four black points.

Meanwhile, Abu Dhabi Police recently launched to cancel black points registered against motorists who have broken minor offenses before the implementation of the new penalties and rules.

“The initiative to cancel black points will benefit all drivers that have committed minor traffic offenses in Abu Dhabi,” Brigadier Ali Khalfan Al Dhaheri, director-general of central operations at Abu Dhabi Police, was quoted as saying in a khaleejtimes.com report.

Minor offenses will be canceled effectively by July 1 except for big traffic offenses like reckless driving, jumping red lights, speeding, driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs and others.

He urged all drivers to follow the new rules and avoid getting traffic fines reminding that if one exceeds a maximum of 24 black points, the person’s license will be suspended.