Reunion of sisters

Lotlot de Leon’s recent US trip is one for the books!

Two very special events happened that the actress will never forget; first is her winning the Best Supporting Actress award in the 50th Houston Worldfest International Film Festival in Houston, Texas for her indie movie “1st Sem” (held April 29th), and second is her heartwarming reunion with her American family!

After the awards night in Texas, Lotlot flew to Jacksonville (April 30th) to meet up with her sister Donna Olson Bennett to visit their dad Donald Olson who is based in Florida with Filipina wife Vicki.

But in the plane to Jacksonville, Lotlot got the (first) surprise of her Florida trip when she was seated on the same row as her (other) sister Myria Olson Dufresne!

And in the airport in Jacksonville, not only Donna was there waiting but Dawn Olson Evans as well… surprise number 2!

It turned out that not only Donna flew in from Wisconsin (where the three sisters are living) but also two of Lotlot’s sisters Myria and Dawn!

So for the very first time after forty five years, Lotlot met Myria and Dawn in person, making the reunion not double but quadruple happiness for their father and the four sisters!

Just like Lotlot, Donald thought only Lotlot and Donna will pay him a visit.

Donna, who is the eldest of the four girls, visited Lotlot in the Philippines in January 2013.

September of the same year, their dad Donald stayed with Lotlot (also in the Philippines) for more than a month.

Lotlot expressed her feelings via her Instagram/Facebook post…

“There are not enough words to express how happy I feel… To my sisters, Ate Donna, (who brought all of us together, thank you ate!) Dawn and Myria, thank you for taking your time to see me. Thank you for being wonderful and so loving. I have loved all of you even before I met you… To Papa and Tita Vicki, thank you for all the warmest hugs and love. I’ll see you again soon, ok? It was the best 2 days!”

It was a meaningful and well-spent three days and two nights of bonding for the Olson sisters and their dad and stepmother.

And even though they all wanted Lotlot to extend her US vacation, GMA is already waiting for the actress; as soon as she got home, she went back to work, taping for “Destined To Be Yours” in Pampanga.

The following day, Lotlot then proceeded to her “Magpakailanman” guesting with her daughter Janine Gutierrez (who topbills “Legally Blind”, also from GMA).

In the upcoming MPK episode, Lotlot will portray the role of an abortionist.

Speaking of our Jacksonville sojourn, we would like to extend our sincerest thanks for their warm accommodation to my BFF Jocelyn Batista-Bautista and her husband Eric Bautista. These two are simply the best when it comes to making us feel right at home whenever we visit Jacksonville.

Kisses of thanks also to their sons Jefferson Batista and John Batista, and to John’s loving wife Meinofel Batista who are our godchildren when they got married last year.

Jefferson, aside from his movie star good looks was patient enough (despite his hospital duties and gym schedules) to bring us anywhere we wanted to go, especially to the grocery stores.

Same with John and Mei who are also both very busy with work, but happily spent some time to be with us.

Special hugs also to Chuchai, Beenie, Mochee and Sushee!

This is our third vacation in Florida and at all times, this family never fails to feel us special, loved and welcomed with open hearts, the reason why we go back to beautiful Jacksonville again and again.