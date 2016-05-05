Resolving the unresolved

Citing the need to find out who really killed Andres Bonifacio, General Antonio Luna, and Senator Benigno “Ninoy” Aquino, Jr., and investigate other high-profile yet unsolved deaths in the country, a lawmaker filed a bill at the House of Representatives which seeks the creation of a special body that will be empowered to seek historical accuracy on the deaths of the country’s greatest heroes.
In his House Bill 6332, Buhay Partylist Rep. Lito Atienza wants the government to establish Historical Fact-Finding Commission to put an end to the infamous cold cases in Philippine history.
Funny as it may sound, but finding out who really killed Bonifacio, Luna, and other Philippine great heroes who suffered tragic deaths at the hands of people who have been unnamed until now – thus rendering these cases unsolved – will help create a clear history of the Filipinos’ bravery and selflessness in defending and fighting for the country’s freedom, and so the justice will be served.
Atienza said that the assailants of Bonifacio, Luna, and Aquino must have committed those acts upon the orders of one or several persons.
“While some of their assailants may have languished in jail for these crimes, the people who ultimately plotted and gave orders have remained scot-free for the rest of their lives, unexposed and unpunished,” Atienza lamented.
According to the bill, the Historical Fact-Finding Commission shall be tasked to investigate the deaths of Bonifacio, Luna, and Aquino for the first three years of its existence. After which, the body shall take on other cases in the country’s history.
The commission will be an independent body attached to the National Historical Commission (NHC) of the Philippines.
It will be composed of the chairperson of the NHC as Chairman; three members of the academe, of reputable standing in the discipline, and appointed by the President of the Philippines for three years; and one member of the Integrated Bar of the Philippines, of reputable standing in the Bar and appointed by the President of the Philippines for three years as well.
The commission shall receive an initial funding from the budget of NHC, and thereafter the said amount shall be incorporated in the annual General Appropriations Act of the government.
“It’s about time we set our national history straight and have an accurate account of who were the persons responsible for their deaths,” Atienza said.
