Renewing passport? You need to bring birth certificate

DUBAI – Filipinos renewing their passports now need to bring their birth certificates issued by the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) at the Philippine Embassy in Abu Dhabi and Consulate General in Dubai.

The new rule is applicable to Filipinos whose passports indicate only the province of their birth. They are required to bring a copy of their birth certificate.

A Philippine government official was quoted as saying by gulfnews.com that the new advanced system requires for the place of birth to be keyed in, specifically the city or municipality of birth.

Inputting an applicant’s province only without the birth certificate will not be processed.

“We are now required to input the city or municipality of birth. This is why we require our compatriots to bring their birth certificates so we can scan it together with the passport application and send it to Manila,” Vice Consul Elizabeth Picar Ramos said in a gulfnews.com report.

Ramos said that if the application does not have a scanned copy of the birth certificate, the printing gets suspended in the main office.

“So we do not accept or process applicants here unless they have all the required documents because lifting the suspension is a difficult process,” she said.