FREE LEGAL AID & SEMINAR

Credit Card and Bank Loans

19 May 2017 (Friday)

2:30 PM at the Philippine Embassy, Abu Dhabi

• ● Know your rights and obligations

• ● Police Case

• ● Bounced Cheques

• ● Bank Settlements

• ● Court Case

• ● Abusive Debt Collectors

• ● Central Bank Blacklist

• ● How to restructure your loans

from different banks

Recovering money from an investment

Atty. Barney, I invested in a forex trading company. I was very happy during the first few months as I was getting high returns. I even borrowed money so I can invest more. However, for the last 6 months, I am not getting any interest so I closed my account. To my surprise, the company demanded me to sign a new contract where it is stated that I will only get my money after 9 months. Our contract provides that I will be able to get my money back within 20 days only. Please advise as I really need my money back. – Simon

The first step to do is to serve a legal demand letter to place the company in default pursuant to Article 272 (1) of the UAE Civil Code as amended by Federal Law No. 1 of 1987. A lawyer will be able to assist you on this procedure. If the company is under financial distress, it will be highly advisable that you recover your investment the soonest—before the company losses all its funds. Remember, other investors are also claiming their investments and you would want to have a priority over them.

Do not sign the new contract or the amendment as this will affect your existing rights to claim your principal investment and accrued interests plus damages.

Ramadan Working Hours: Para sa Muslim lamang?

Atty. Barney, ang pinaikling working hours sa Ramadan ay para sa mga Muslim lamang po ba? – Sheryl

Ayon sa Article 65 ng UAE Labor Law, tuwing buwan ng Ramadan, ang normal working hours ay dapat bawasan ng 2 oras.

Maliwanag na nakasaad sa batas na ito ay applicable para sa lahat ng manggagawa, anuman ang kanilang relihiyon. Where the law does not distinguish, neither do we distinguish.

Sa katunayan, bago sumapit ang Ramadan, ang Ministry of Human Resources & Emiratisation (MOHRE) ay nagpapaalala sa mga kumpanya hinggil sa batas na ito. Ang sinumang lalabag ay papatawan ng multa. Maaari kang makipag ugnayan sa MOHRE Call Center 800 665 para sa karagdagang impormasyon.

Get up to 8 visas by setting up a free zone company

Atty. Barney, I’ve been saving for 5 years so I can have my own small business (LLC) here in Dubai and help my relatives by sponsoring them through my own company. I don’t want to resign yet from my employer until my business is stable. The problem is I cannot start my application with the Department of Economic Development because my employer doesn’t want to issue a No Objection Certificate. Are there any other options for me? – Aly

For non-GCC nationals, a No Objection Certificate (NOC) from the existing sponsor is required in order to set up a Limited Liability Company in Dubai. If your sponsor does not want to issue the NOC, you can still start your own business in a free zone which does not require approval or consent of your sponsor. In certain free zones, you can even get up to 8 UAE employment visas with very minimum capital requirement.

Divorce sa UAE upang muling magpakasal

Atty. Barney, kasal po ako sa Pilipinas at nais ko na pong magpakasal sa aking British boyfriend. Nagbalak na po ako mag-file ng annulment sa Pilipinas ngunit ito ay halos 4 na taon na dahil tumututol ang aking asawa. Balak ko pong magfile na lamang ng divorce dito sa UAE. Ano po ba ang magiging status ko kung sakaling makakuha ako ng divorce decree sa UAE? – Iza

Ayon sa Article 15 at 17 ng Family Code of the Philippines, ang divorce decree ng mag-asawang Filipino mula sa korte ng ibang bansa (gaya ng Dubai Courts) ay hindi kikilalanin sa Pilipinas. Ang iyong divorce decree ay kikilalanin sa ibang bansa (gaya ng United Kingdom) at maaari kayong magpakasal ng iyong British boyfriend. Tandaan mo lamang na sa ilalim ng batas ng Pilipinas, ikaw ay kasal pa rin sa iyong unang asawa.