Recognizing excellence

FOR the sixth straight year, Kabayan Weekly will recognize outstanding Filipino expats and overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) in the search for Teacher of the Year, Nurse of the Year, and Kabayan of the Year. Through this simple search, hardworking Filipinos are recognized for their contributions to the successful development of the United Arab Emirates.
This simple search also hopes to inspire other Filipinos working in the Emirates to give their 100 and 1 percent in whatever undertaking they are involved in.
The nominees for the Teacher of the Year category are Haydee Luntayan, a Registered Behavioral Technician at Small Steps Learning Difficulties Center in Dubai; Marilou Baluyut, a Kindergarten Coordinator at United International Private School; Jeffrey Caracas, Prefect of Discipline and Math Teacher at Far Eastern Private School in Sharjah; Maribeth Fernandez, an English Teacher at Al Dhafra Private Schools in Abu Dhabi; Ericson Javillo, Assistant Professor at City University College of Ajman and Home School Teacher; Veronica Nanales, an Educator at Far Eastern Private School; and Marivic Tagle, Junior and Senior High School Science Teacher at the United International Private School.
The nominees in the nurses’ category are: Kevin Anga, Assistant Operations Manager at Via Medical International Healthcare; Theresa Gay Dimacali-Calingo, Quality Executive Nurse at Burjeel Hospital in Abu Dhabi; Jaymee Ogena, Staff Nurse at Latifa Hospital Women and Children Hospital in Dubai; Joel Malabo, Head Nurse and Health & Safety Officer at Zabeel Palace Hospitality; Katrine Joyce Linsangan, Home Care Nurse at Cleveland Home Health Care (The Health Medical Services), Ma. Gidget Retig, freelance nurse who actively volunteers in medical missions; Giovanni Mutia, Nursing Supervisor at Universal Hospital in Abu Dhabi; Claire Sombero, In Charge Nurse at Dibba Hospital in Fujairah; Venus Monroy, Nurse Supervisor at Multi Medical Solutions Group of Companies; Maria Janette Suralta, Emergency Team Leader at Sheikh Khalifa General Hospital in Umm Al Quwain; Divina Digap, Clinical Resource Nurse at Sheikh Khalifa Medical City in Abu Dhabi; and Jennifer Maralit, Charge Nurse at Sheikh Khalifa Medical City in the capital.
And the nominees for the Kabayan of the Year are: Miriam Paglinawan-Sergio, Founder and President of Filipino International Teachers Society; Ben Lebig, Credit Analyst at Chevron Alkhalij; Alexie Rieza, Senior Manager at The Nielsen Company; Francis Errol Medina, Head of Business Improvement at Hilti Middle East FZE; Sugar Espadera, Choitram’s multi-awarded HR executive; Felicito Hernandez, Operations Manager at GAC Corporate Academy; Sharon Mendoza-Dreisbach, a breast cancer survivor who embarks on a journey to empower expats; Keith Walter Ayuso, an HR Officer at Emaar Hospitality Group; Dante Herras, Finance Manager at Real FZE (Chalhoub Group); Rex Venard Bacarra, Head of Faculty Development at American College of Dubai; Julie Legaspi, Senior Estimator for infrastructure at Kier Dubai LLC; and Daisy Calabia, the Operations Manager of Rice Me Up.
The panel of judges who chose the awardees is composed of Dr. Rommel Sergio, Chair and Associate Professor at Canadian University; Amy Miranda, Nursing Administrator at Sheikh Khalifa General Hospital in Umm Al Quwain; Dr. Fatima Edna Joyce Santos, Head Department of Ophthalmology, International Medical Center in Ras Al Khaimah; Dr. Nino Decenorio, Vice President at Bath Spa University UAE; Vagelyn Federico, Director of Human Resources at Dusit Thani Dubai and Kabayan of the Year Awardee 2014; and POLO-Dubai’s Labor Attaché Felicitas Bay.
The awardees will be revealed during the Kabayan Weekly’s sixth anniversary celebration on May 13 at Jood Palace.
Kudos to the winners and to all kabayans working in the UAE: keep up the excellent work you are and have been doing, hold high the colors of the Philippines!
5498hB Wow, awesome blog format! How long have you been blogging for? you make blogging look easy. The whole look of your web site is fantastic, let alone the content material!
Right here is the right web site for everyone who hopes to find out about this topic. You understand a whole lot its almost tough to argue with you (not that I really would want laugh out loud). You certainly put a fresh spin on a subject that has been written about for years. Great stuff, just great!
RGTeIO You have brought up a very fantastic details , regards for the post.
Very good article post.Really thank you! Will read on
Really enjoyed this article.Thanks Again. Really Cool.
Muchos Gracias for your article post.Thanks Again. Keep writing.
Major thankies for the blog article.Much thanks again. Really Great.
Major thankies for the blog.Really thank you! Keep writing.
Im obliged for the post.Thanks Again. Much obliged.
Thanks a bunch for sharing this with all of us you really know what you are talking about! Bookmarked. Please also visit my web site =). We could have a link exchange contract between us!
You really make it seem so easy with your presentation but
I went over this internet site and I believe you have a lot of good information, saved to my bookmarks (:.
Awesome post. Keep writing.
Looking forward to reading more. Great blog article. Awesome.
very good publish, i actually love this web site, keep on it
Wow! This blog looks just like my old one! It as on a completely different subject but it has pretty much the same page layout and design. Great choice of colors!
When June arrives towards the airport, a man named Roy (Tom Cruise) bumps into her.
This website was how do I say it? Relevant!! Finally I ave found something that helped me. Thank you!
What type of digicam was used? That is definitely a really good good quality.
womens ray ban sunglasses ??????30????????????????5??????????????? | ????????
Very good article. I am facing some of these issues as well..
Really informative post.Really looking forward to read more. Keep writing.
Looking forward to reading more. Great post.Really looking forward to read more. Much obliged.
Simply a smiling visitant here to share the love (:, btw great design and style.
Your style is really unique compared to other people I ave read stuff from. I appreciate you for posting when you have the opportunity, Guess I will just bookmark this web site.
Pretty! This has been a really wonderful article. Thank you for providing this information.
Wow, this article is good, my sister is analyzing such things, so I am going to inform her.
Outstanding post, I think people should learn a lot from this web site its very user friendly. So much great info on here :D.
You have observed very interesting points ! ps decent internet site. The appearance of right oft leads us wrong. by Horace.
Really informative article.Really looking forward to read more.
This is a great tip especially to those new to the blogosphere. Short but very accurate information Many thanks for sharing this one. A must read article!
Wow, fantastic blog layout! How long have you been blogging for? you make blogging look easy. The overall look of your website is wonderful, let alone the content!
It as hard to find experienced people about this topic, but you seem like you know what you are talking about! Thanks
Wow, superb blog layout! How long have you been blogging for? you make blogging look easy. The overall look of your website is wonderful, let alone the content!. Thanks For Your article about sex.
You have made some decent points there. I looked on the net for more information about the issue and found most individuals will go along with your views on this web site.
I truly appreciate this post.Really thank you! Awesome.
This is one awesome article post.Much thanks again. Much obliged.
This blog is really cool additionally diverting. I have found helluva helpful things out of it. I ad love to return over and over again. Thanks a bunch!
Really informative post.Much thanks again. Much obliged.
Thanks for another great article. Where else could anyone get that type of info in such a perfect way of writing? I ave a presentation next week, and I am on the look for such information.