Recognizing excellence

FOR the sixth straight year, Kabayan Weekly will recognize outstanding Filipino expats and overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) in the search for Teacher of the Year, Nurse of the Year, and Kabayan of the Year. Through this simple search, hardworking Filipinos are recognized for their contributions to the successful development of the United Arab Emirates.

This simple search also hopes to inspire other Filipinos working in the Emirates to give their 100 and 1 percent in whatever undertaking they are involved in.

The nominees for the Teacher of the Year category are Haydee Luntayan, a Registered Behavioral Technician at Small Steps Learning Difficulties Center in Dubai; Marilou Baluyut, a Kindergarten Coordinator at United International Private School; Jeffrey Caracas, Prefect of Discipline and Math Teacher at Far Eastern Private School in Sharjah; Maribeth Fernandez, an English Teacher at Al Dhafra Private Schools in Abu Dhabi; Ericson Javillo, Assistant Professor at City University College of Ajman and Home School Teacher; Veronica Nanales, an Educator at Far Eastern Private School; and Marivic Tagle, Junior and Senior High School Science Teacher at the United International Private School.

The nominees in the nurses’ category are: Kevin Anga, Assistant Operations Manager at Via Medical International Healthcare; Theresa Gay Dimacali-Calingo, Quality Executive Nurse at Burjeel Hospital in Abu Dhabi; Jaymee Ogena, Staff Nurse at Latifa Hospital Women and Children Hospital in Dubai; Joel Malabo, Head Nurse and Health & Safety Officer at Zabeel Palace Hospitality; Katrine Joyce Linsangan, Home Care Nurse at Cleveland Home Health Care (The Health Medical Services), Ma. Gidget Retig, freelance nurse who actively volunteers in medical missions; Giovanni Mutia, Nursing Supervisor at Universal Hospital in Abu Dhabi; Claire Sombero, In Charge Nurse at Dibba Hospital in Fujairah; Venus Monroy, Nurse Supervisor at Multi Medical Solutions Group of Companies; Maria Janette Suralta, Emergency Team Leader at Sheikh Khalifa General Hospital in Umm Al Quwain; Divina Digap, Clinical Resource Nurse at Sheikh Khalifa Medical City in Abu Dhabi; and Jennifer Maralit, Charge Nurse at Sheikh Khalifa Medical City in the capital.

And the nominees for the Kabayan of the Year are: Miriam Paglinawan-Sergio, Founder and President of Filipino International Teachers Society; Ben Lebig, Credit Analyst at Chevron Alkhalij; Alexie Rieza, Senior Manager at The Nielsen Company; Francis Errol Medina, Head of Business Improvement at Hilti Middle East FZE; Sugar Espadera, Choitram’s multi-awarded HR executive; Felicito Hernandez, Operations Manager at GAC Corporate Academy; Sharon Mendoza-Dreisbach, a breast cancer survivor who embarks on a journey to empower expats; Keith Walter Ayuso, an HR Officer at Emaar Hospitality Group; Dante Herras, Finance Manager at Real FZE (Chalhoub Group); Rex Venard Bacarra, Head of Faculty Development at American College of Dubai; Julie Legaspi, Senior Estimator for infrastructure at Kier Dubai LLC; and Daisy Calabia, the Operations Manager of Rice Me Up.

The panel of judges who chose the awardees is composed of Dr. Rommel Sergio, Chair and Associate Professor at Canadian University; Amy Miranda, Nursing Administrator at Sheikh Khalifa General Hospital in Umm Al Quwain; Dr. Fatima Edna Joyce Santos, Head Department of Ophthalmology, International Medical Center in Ras Al Khaimah; Dr. Nino Decenorio, Vice President at Bath Spa University UAE; Vagelyn Federico, Director of Human Resources at Dusit Thani Dubai and Kabayan of the Year Awardee 2014; and POLO-Dubai’s Labor Attaché Felicitas Bay.

The awardees will be revealed during the Kabayan Weekly’s sixth anniversary celebration on May 13 at Jood Palace.

Kudos to the winners and to all kabayans working in the UAE: keep up the excellent work you are and have been doing, hold high the colors of the Philippines!