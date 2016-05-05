Rebelasyon ni Robin Padilla sa Gandang Gabi Vice, nag-trending

Nag-trending ang rebelasyon ni Robin Padilla sa Gandang Gabi Vice na ang mga lalaking Padilla kapag nag-edad 30 na ay nag-gu-gudbye na sa mga briefs o underwear.

Noon pa namin ito naririnig at tradisyon na talaga yun ng Padilla family dahil sa probinsya namin sa Camarines Norte, kung saan nanilbihan bilang Governor ang pinaslang nilang ama na si Roy Padilla at mga kapatid din nilang nasa pulitika doon, ay normal ding usapin ito ng kanilang pagka-barako.

Kilig na kilig na ibinahagi ni Mariel Rodriguez-Padilla na nakasanayan na niya bilang asawa ni Binoe ang ganung eksena sa bahay nila.

“Kaya nga bawal na bawal basta na lang tatawagin o papapasukin sa room namin ang kasambahay dahil normal na kay Robin yung maglakad sa room namin ng naka-sando lang at walang underwear,” sey ni Mariel.

At dahil doon, na-segue tuloy ang usapan sa show ni Vice Ganda sa kung anong perfect time para sa couple ang mag-loving-loving.

“Sa umaga. Perfect yung pag-gising mo, may aksyon,”sey ni Mrs. Padilla sabay hirit, “kaya nga may mga moments sa Showtime na punumpuno ako ng ganda at freshness di ba?”

At dahil present din si Daniel Padilla na tawa lang ng tawa sa kuwento ng Tita Mariel niya, nag-dialogue ang inggit na inggit namang si Vice na mag-aabang na lang daw siya na dumating ang 30th year ng teen king.

“Masarap kayang abangan yun di ba Daniel? Sana magkaibigan pa rin tayo by then,” sey ni Vice, na ibinuking nga that night na meron palang niligawang babae (na isa nang lawyer ngayon) noong nasa college pa ito.

*****

Ritz Azul, katunggali ni Arci Munoz sa Darna role

Kalat na kalat naman ang tsismis na bukod kay Arci Munoz ay biglang naging top contender sa papel ni Darna ang bagong salta din sa ABS-CBN na si Ritz Azul.

Matapos ang bongga nitong appearance sa Ang Probinsyano, nakatakda na itong gumawa ng isang teleserye kasama sina Jericho Rosales, John Estrada at Gelli de Belen.

Sa naturang teleserye nga raw susubukin kung pupuwedeng ihilera among the “bigger stars” ang morena-beauty na mahusay namang umarte, bago nga rito ipagkakaloob ang papel na noon pa ma’y ini-ilusyon na ng napakararaming mga artistang babae, bata man o may edad na o kahit nga nang gaya ni Vice Ganda – ang role na Darna.

Hmmm. . . sounds interesting, at kung ang natisod naming tsismis ay may bahid ng katotohanan, aba’y pihadong mag-re-reyna nga sa ABS-CBN ang sinumang palaring dapuan ng Darna role very, very soon!

*****

Video-visit ng JaDine kay John LLoyd Cruz, nag-viral din

Hindi mo pa ba naman pupurihin ang JaDine sa napakagandang gesture na ginawa nila when they went to John LLoyd Cruz’s dressing room last Sunday sa ASAP? Pareho kasi silang may guesting that time at kahit balitang hindi raw pinayagan si Jennylyn Mercado to do a number with Lloydie sa naturang show, nairaos naman itong mag-isa ni Lloydie.

Naging viral nga sa social media ang naturang video-visit ng JaDine kay Lloydie, whose movie Just the 3 of Us ay kasabay na ipinalabas ng This Time noong May 4 (last issue kasi we reported na May 11 pero biglang tinapatan nga!)

Nakakatuwa naman ang mga ganung senaryo at eksena, at naniniwala kaming magbibigay yun ng positibong signal na dapat ngang tangkilikin ng mga respective supporters nila ang kanilang mga movies.

Basta kami, as announced namin sa aming Sunday show na Chismax over DZMM, uunahin naming panoorin ang Just the 3 of Us nina Lloydie at Jennylyn Mercado dahil sa tema ng movie nila eh mas mukhang pang-ate at kuya nga ito. Sure kaming may hatid itong family drama lalo pa’t may isyung “buntisan” sa istorya ng pelikula.

Isusunod agad namin ang This Time ng JaDine dahil mas gusto naming umuwi at matulog ng may mga ngiti sa aming labi. Tiyak na tiyak din kasing bagets na bagets ang magiging feeling namin at masarap kayang umuwi ng feeling 15 years old ka lang.

*****

DLSU lady spiker Mika Reyes nag-guest sa TrabaHula portion ng It’s Showtime

Ang La Salle player na si Mika Reyes ang naging guest sa TrabaHula portion ng It’s Showtime noong Lunes ng hapon.

Si Mika ang ex-gf daw ng kilalang player at anak-anakan naming si Kiefer Ravena na gf naman ngayon ang MVP mula sa Ateneo team na si Alyssa Valdez.

Hindi man naokray ng wagas nina Vice Ganda, Billy at Vhong ang magaling na Lady Spiker ng La Salle. Nagmistula namang showbiz emote ang peg ng marami sa studio na nasubaybayan ang mga aksyon sa sports na volleyball at basketball, hahaha!

Alangan namang si Alyssa daw ang maging guest dun eh ang nag-champion nga ay ang La Salle.

Pero may nagtsika din sa amin na mapapanood din daw natin sa ibang shows ang mga players ng parehong team dahil pinayagan din silang i-enjoy ang mga TV guesting-invites nila.

*****

Sikat na young actor, open makitulog sa bahay ng kaniyang ka-love team

Hala, how true kaya ang tsismis na diumano’y “allowed na” o meron nang permiso ang sikat na young actor na makitulog sa bahay ng kanyang ka-love team once na umuwi ang mga ito ng alanganing oras o matapos ng sobrang late na sa work nila.

Yes, may balitang tanggap na tanggap ng pamilya ni young actress si young actor sa bahay nila. The fact is, mayroon na itong laging naka-ready na guest room at tatawag na lang daw si young actress kung pauwi na sila.

Pagdating nga sa bahay ay naka-ready na ang room na nakabukas na rin ang aircon, pati ang wash room ni young actor. Para nga raw nasa isang hotel si young actor dahil paggising nito ay may nakahanda na ring breakfast o meal for him.

Kesa nga naman daw hayaan pa itong umuwi sa kanila o maglakwatsa pa after ng work, mas mabuti na raw na very safe and secure ito sa house ng ka-love team. Nope, may sariling room si young actress at kasama niya ang kanyang family and relatives kaya’t bawal daw ang iniisip nating may nagaganap sa kanila. . . kayo talaga, madudumi ang isip, hahaha! Pramis, bongga raw talaga ang set-up na ito.