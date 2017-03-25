Real power rests in the people

SO you don’t believe that every single vote cast is important? Or that your vote is only one among millions, and is thus insignificant? Well, there is a story told of how wrong you can be.

There was once a small village in a small city in the Philippines during a presidential election during the 1980s. The story goes that then strongman Ferdinand Marcos Sr. wanted to show to the entire world that he had the overwhelming support of the whole nation, if not then at least in his Solid North bailiwick – which means the entire north Luzon including the vote rich Pangasinan province. Thus, through silent whispers, it was spread that the dictator wanted 100% votes in each polling precinct in the Solid North and that should that happen each and every village were to receive incentives from the national government.

Each village chief back then, or so the story continued, campaigned hard for Apo Marcos, begging, cajoling, and even making silent threats against those with plans to vote for the opposition. “It would be better if you just don’t vote, if you plan not to vote for Apo Marcos,” the village leaders would tell known opposition families and homes.

Well, in general the plan was going smoothly and the leaders of this small village in this small city were already counting the money they could expect to receive. Election Day came and went and then the canvassing of votes followed. As expected, every vote counted was for Apo President, well until the very last vote was counted and it wasn’t for Marcos. All the expected benefits the Solid North leaders were counting went to naught because of that single vote for the token opposition during that election.

This simple story shows just how important every vote is. It can ruin the plans of those already in power, or it can uplift the voiceless to heights beyond imaginings.

But in order to be counted in any poll, there is the imperative need to be first enrolled in the list of registered voters. In the Philippines, all Filipinos 18 years old and above and who have not been convicted of any crime has the right to be registered and as a consequence vote and be voted upon. This is enshrined in our Constitution, not only as a right but more so as a duty of each and every single Filipino. Registering occurs year long, except only some months prior to and immediately following an election.

Each Filipino can register to become a vote. Even overseas Filipinos, who have not renounced their Filipino citizenship, should do so as soon as they turn 18, only then can your voice be truly known during an election.

It is thus quite reassuring that to learn that more and more overseas Filipinos, whether as OFW or expatriate, are taking this right and duty to heart even though they cannot be physically present for the votation in the Philippines. Philippine embassies as well as consulates are given the task to call on Filipinos in their territories to register. And because of reforms in the Commission on Elections which make it easier for OFWs and expats to vote for our national leaders, more and more overseas Filipinos are registering themselves.

We join calls of the Philippine embassy in Abu Dhabi and the consulate in Dubai for expats and OFWs to register early for the coming mid-term elections scheduled in 2019. It is important for us to understand that this registration process is the first step towards our voice truly becoming heard and counted.