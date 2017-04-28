Ramos: Ph can wage economic war vs China

MANILA – Former president Fidel V. Ramos believes that the Philippines can maintain an “economic war” against China for its moves in the South China Sea.

In a www.abs-cbn.com report, Ramos said that an “economic war” could be done in a “tiny scale” by promoting what the country can produce better than China.

“If we are talking about war on a tiny scale, maybe more on economics than anything else, yes we can go to war because it’s a reciprocal thing,” he said in an interview with ANC’s Headstart.

“But if you’re talking about global war with the use of weapons of mass destruction, like nuclear systems and ICBMs, intercontinental ballistic missiles, that’s something else,” he added.

Ramos said this as reports of the Chinese Coast Guard firing on unarmed Philippine fishing boats near a Chinese controlled group of islands along the Spratley archipelago last March 27 reached the capital.

He added that the firing on the fishing vessels was “pure harassment [by] Chinese forces.”

Ramos said that the order to shoot may have come from the commander of the Chinese vessel but there is also the possibility it was guided by national policy.

“This is where President [Rodrigo] Duterte must come in, to make sure that the Chinese president himself who is his counterpart in terms of our dialogue partners must also toe the line. We are all going to be signatories,” he said.

The President continues to appease the Chinese despite the apparent attack on fishing vessels.

“I would like to assure China and this is what I have committed to do when I was there, that we will talk as friends, because we cannot afford it,” Duterte said.

“We cannot stop China from doing its thing [construction on the disputed islands]. Hindi nga napara ng Amerikano eh,” Duterte said.

Ramos said Duterte is not necessarily waiving the country’s sovereignty with statements where he “assured” China of talking as friends.

“I don’t see it that way, but I think he is just putting out big words in a very braggadocio way to influence other members of ASEAN,” he said in the report.

However, he said member-states of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations should ratify a Code of Conduct for the South China Sea to de-escalate tensions in the territory.

By: Sam Bautista