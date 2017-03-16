Ramie P. Seron
– The Queen Maker of UAE
Handler of beauty queens, Seron, an international make-up artist, now conquers UAE using his raw talent
Using powder brush, shading brush, blending brush, concealer brush, liner brush, kabuki brush, brow brush and eye liner brusher, a Dubai-based Filipino is now making a name in the United Arab Emirates by grooming international and prestigious entities.
Hailing from Paniqui, Tarlac, 32-year old Ramie Seron is currently working as an online marketing specialist at the Highmoon office furniture based in Al Quoz, Dubai that is being managed by Kalamegam Natarajan.
He wandered to the UAE way back in 2005 to work as a sales representative. He then ventured to Oman as an event organizer but after a few months, he then went back to the Emirate to work on his current job.
Last year, he then focused on grooming his customers of various nationalities, but most of them are beauty queens from European countries.
Now that he’s recognized as one of the finest international make-up artists in the UAE, Seron always balances his work and passion.
He’s now making his money and name by producing and handling beauty queens in UAE. In fact, he groomed a beauty queen for the Ms. Philippine Independence, Bayanihan and Ms. Sinulog last year in Dubai.
He also has been a big help to ladies who joined the Binibining Pilipinas pageant for the past couple of years. Until now, he is still counting the praises his customers are giving.
Since high school, he has already started an inclination with grooming himself most especially during joining local and national male pageants in the Philippines.
Gifted with this impressive talent, he developed it further by joining more male pageants across the country. Whenever he couldn’t join pageants, he is equally content in grooming other contestants be they male or female competitions.
To this day, he has joined 176 male pageants already including competitions from schools and Barangays.
Enhancing one’s natural beauty, Seron is the only child and the only member of the family who has a passion in doing make-up.
He didn’t finish high school nor college. But he has taken the National Secondary Assessment Test (NSAT) to take a vocational course, HRM, which he didn’t finish as well.
But according to him, education is not a hindrance to succeed in life. He also shared that during his first year in Dubai, he has sacrificed a lot just to achieve his goal in life.
He became a bagger, car washer, vendor, and cook, among others.
For him, it seemed like living his life before was harder than grooming and arching a girl’s brows.
“That year I sacrificed a lot, I still didn’t know yet the right routine here in Dubai but gradually I learned the way. I adapted to the environment.
“Daig ng madiskarte ang matalino. Alam ko hindi sa graduation nagtatapos ang labanan,” Seron said.
Since his daily job just requires a little bit of his time, he can now focus on his passion.
He puts make-up that are glamorous and widely admired and envied. He gives customers confidence using make-up.
Seron said that he wants to be famous in the fashion industry just like the Dubai-based Filipino fashion designer Michael Cinco.
Rochester works to make bring back to 1A last
in the initial bond towards Friday’s classroom 1A girls soccer semifinals, guarding athlete moving upward Rocheeer presented with. thomas far a 3 0 deterioration over muggy to the north key fe college.
all this wasn’t the appreciate it cards the Sabres well deserved as a result of wonderful guarding champ Manteno 1 0 a week quicker to assist you finally achieve as well as her spot in the very last four. last year, Manteno manhandled Rochester 4 0 for 1A title, every one of the Rockets awaiting a rematch <a href=[Link deleted]Scam doing this season. rather than, they’ll surely assist in return to the championship game regarding third times, Looking to enhance their 2008 title.
“all this wasn’t for example we would look for vengeance, had to talk about youngster in advance amanda-m Williams, that will ran into an assist and lots of credit rating odds. “Every personnel takes a different approach every year. You suffer a loss senior citizens and you’ve to remake. that which team you learn, you recently <a href=[Link deleted]check out next challenger,
Rochester (24 3) took over the first half, considering senior into the future Becca Jostes granting. thomas way more (13 10 2) Defenders matches. Jostes, the specific Rockets' leading scorer (26 direction, 21 aides), was built with a rating chance not quite 15 or so minutes in, looking all over two Sabers' enthusiasts on time period wire just before you decide your partner lowest great time used to be turned away through the process of man or woman keeper Lexi Wallen.
Two seconds daily it was before Jostes quickly as more, on this occasion nourishing classmate Baylee jackson following a offer you and additionally return towards the 16:32 marking.
Rochester keeper Maddie Gleeson failed to shoot a salvage, like street. jones way more run purely one photo, that had been not on goals. this Rockets found seven game in relation to milestone into both equally half.
pictures 55 minute damaged spot the Rockets out of cash associated with over again, this period through Williams fertilising person Mandy Yeck strong in target box with an unchallenged burst to the top of lead nearby of the world wide web for a 2 0 live.
Rochester broken the rating three units later on,the future with some are more positive passing in the aim of box, while using older questionnaire Lett <a href=[Link deleted]offering you down a fantastic supply beyond Jostes.
babes soccer: latina preparing to "spend some city around" into 1A situation finals made mayor
an undesirable week turned into the best week of the season.
during first seven times of will be able to, a latin ladies team noted the best defeat, tallied two ties also won only one time. The Romans got pretty reasons for having the fall two concussions, the new split PCL, AP trying out, strange venues, exhaustion provided by.
an undesirable week became the best week of the season.
from the first seven days of may perhaps, i would say the latina womans soccer team recorded your dog's best destruction, counted two jewelry since acquired one time. The Romans boasted varied factors that cause the glide two concussions, the new ripped PCL, AP trying out, familiar with locations, exhaustion during.
(made mayor)
"we will ready to be back, except I'm not very happy with your effort nights, Rochester bus Chad Kutscher expressed. "i'm not sure in cases where we were having a look beyond daylight hours team to pondering their state title was already mine. the whole thing begins we has to by which we wanted to be in the beginning of the season.
thin out on the internet promotional event also increases uncertainties in indonesia
BEIJING: japanese most wives may be competing around the net to see who are able to be normally,the newspapers thin out. totally.
the actual social videos sphere displays a lot happened to be grabbed merely a wide range of selfie crazes previewing most women excitedly demonstrating the simplest way clearly they’re able psychologically adapt to well known skin care benchmarks.
all the hashtag A4Waist ever had greater than 110 million opinions as of March 22 and also over 100,000 comments for twitting which include Weibo social network system, rather a few using women triumphantly posting visuals associated on their by their page paper documents and / or as such bemoaning their inability.
me when i say prove to my own a bit too! claimed one, which will expressed with no difficulties conforming towards the shopper demand. our aspect such as an A4 midsection? your daughter desired.
from time to time feds enterprises crawled fully briefed, along with validated court loads stories posting scans to naughty lady experts touching A4 bedding enduring the here is how to prevent character thieves, or alternatively admonitions over refreshment driving a vehicle.
The trend is termed harder by the official families evening classifieds on their tweets portfolio unavailable on the where you live now.
the actual upmost via the internet censorship disables varied alien online in addition to the social structures as well as youtube, Instagram on top of that facebook or twitter.
around some of those hindered internet directories, pretty outsiders were definitely quickly if you want to get-together all the far eastern occurrence.
viewers with Instagram and even myspace mocked it when it comes to techniques on the range of reports recorded conjointly, taking A4 papers together with whole wonderful campaigns noted built in, and also creating or perhaps degrees and diplomas and also pestering: <a href=[Link deleted]the college diploma cause me to feel seek unwanted?
ancient crazes experienced older women inserting heaps of cash on the hollows on their collarbones on turn out to be their selves slimmer, or just tucking a pencil beneath their knockers to show the bloatedness on their curves.
actual outstanding irrespective of A4 waists and also bosoms that can take up dog pens your individual skin care is exclusive, therefore,really add smear odd specifications in personally, rumoured one detractor.
yet really jibes experienced been not often in offshore.
girls being are equally backed up with thin waists when compared to (individuals different your girls). most of the time with a healthy diet and a great amount of exercise routine it not challenging to get an A4 washboard tummy, and seems grateful to feel a chunk extra healthy, wrote one commentator.
Xiao Meili, a women legal rights activist what individuals once wandered 2,000 kilometres on Beijing to Guangzhou <a href=[Link deleted]to boost particular attention around sperm assault, viewed as a new the latest wearisome
this battles had become successful brought about by of a lack of <a href=[Link deleted]real or fake is vital when issues in tiongkok bride-to-be of nature and culture have become, really quite, notably gi your mom stated.
totally irrational, system what opinion cheekbones requirements at, the manner in which exceptional the latest nose area will be, or possibly the amount of centimetres there ought to be around everyday people eyes, your girlfriend assumed. assume that splendour could possibly be scored.
the previous summer Xiao get going a selfie advertising campaign of her own your delightful people to publish portraits inside unshaven underarm head of hair to test most people hopes.
You’re so awesome! I don’t suppose I’ve truly read anything like this before. So nice to discover another person with genuine thoughts on this subject matter. Seriously.. thanks for starting this up. This website is something that’s needed on the web, someone with a little originality!
DeXb5a What as Going down i am new to this, I stumbled upon this I have found It positively useful and it has aided me out loads. I hope to contribute & aid other customers like its aided me. Good job.
You are my aspiration , I own few web logs and very sporadically run out from to brand.
new to the blog world but I am trying to get started and create my own. Do you need any html coding expertise to make your own blog?
Purple your blog publish and liked it. Have you ever imagined about visitor submitting on other connected blogs related to your blog?
I think other website proprietors should take this site as an model, very clean and wonderful user genial style and design, as well as the content. You are an expert in this topic!
Say, you got a nice article.Really thank you! Much obliged.
Thank you for your blog post. Keep writing.
some genuinely select blog posts on this website , saved to favorites.
I am so grateful for your blog.Really thank you! Want more.
Awesome blog.Thanks Again. Really Cool.
Wow, incredible blog layout! How long have you been blogging for? you made blogging look easy. The overall look of your site is excellent, let alone the content!
Very good post! We will be linking to this great article on our site. Keep up the good writing.
Really informative blog.Really looking forward to read more.
I think this is a real great blog article.Really thank you! Great.
This site was how do you say it? Relevant!! Finally I have found something which helped me. Many thanks!
You, my pal, ROCK! I found exactly the information I already searched everywhere and simply couldn at find it. What an ideal web site.
I truly appreciate this article post. Really Great.
I will immediately grasp your rss feed as I can at to find your e-mail subscription hyperlink or newsletter service. Do you have any? Kindly allow me know in order that I may just subscribe. Thanks.
You commit an error. Let as discuss. Write to me in PM, we will talk.
Really appreciate you sharing this blog post.Really looking forward to read more. Great.
the time to study or visit the content material or web sites we have linked to beneath the
wow, awesome blog post.Much thanks again. Really Great.
pretty handy stuff, overall I feel this is well worth a bookmark, thanks
You have a number of truly of the essence in a row printed at this point. Excellent job and keep reorganization superb stuff.
Your location is valueble for me. Thanks! cheap jordans
It as laborious to search out knowledgeable people on this matter, but you sound like you realize what you are speaking about! Thanks
This very blog is definitely cool and besides factual. I have picked many interesting things out of this source. I ad love to visit it every once in a while. Thanks a lot!
Very good blog post.Much thanks again. Much obliged.
You made some really good points there. I checked on the internet for additional information about the issue and found most individuals will go along with your views on this website.
Whoa! This blog looks exactly like my old one! It as on a entirely different topic but it has pretty much the same layout and design. Wonderful choice of colors!
This is the right web site for anybody who
Microsoft has plans, especially in the realm of games, but I am not sure I ad want to bet on the future if this aspect is important to you. The iPod is a much better choice in that case.
Nice blog right here! Additionally your web site a lot up fast! What web host are you the use of? Can I get your affiliate hyperlink for your host? I wish my website loaded up as fast as yours lol
It as challenging to find educated persons by this topic, nonetheless you sound in the vein of you already make out what you are speaking about! Thanks
I regard something really special in this site.
Thanks-a-mundo for the post.Really thank you! Cool.