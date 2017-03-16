Ramie P. Seron

– The Queen Maker of UAE

Handler of beauty queens, Seron, an international make-up artist, now conquers UAE using his raw talent

Using powder brush, shading brush, blending brush, concealer brush, liner brush, kabuki brush, brow brush and eye liner brusher, a Dubai-based Filipino is now making a name in the United Arab Emirates by grooming international and prestigious entities.

Hailing from Paniqui, Tarlac, 32-year old Ramie Seron is currently working as an online marketing specialist at the Highmoon office furniture based in Al Quoz, Dubai that is being managed by Kalamegam Natarajan.

He wandered to the UAE way back in 2005 to work as a sales representative. He then ventured to Oman as an event organizer but after a few months, he then went back to the Emirate to work on his current job.

Last year, he then focused on grooming his customers of various nationalities, but most of them are beauty queens from European countries.

Now that he’s recognized as one of the finest international make-up artists in the UAE, Seron always balances his work and passion.

He’s now making his money and name by producing and handling beauty queens in UAE. In fact, he groomed a beauty queen for the Ms. Philippine Independence, Bayanihan and Ms. Sinulog last year in Dubai.

He also has been a big help to ladies who joined the Binibining Pilipinas pageant for the past couple of years. Until now, he is still counting the praises his customers are giving.

Since high school, he has already started an inclination with grooming himself most especially during joining local and national male pageants in the Philippines.

Gifted with this impressive talent, he developed it further by joining more male pageants across the country. Whenever he couldn’t join pageants, he is equally content in grooming other contestants be they male or female competitions.

To this day, he has joined 176 male pageants already including competitions from schools and Barangays.

Enhancing one’s natural beauty, Seron is the only child and the only member of the family who has a passion in doing make-up.

He didn’t finish high school nor college. But he has taken the National Secondary Assessment Test (NSAT) to take a vocational course, HRM, which he didn’t finish as well.

But according to him, education is not a hindrance to succeed in life. He also shared that during his first year in Dubai, he has sacrificed a lot just to achieve his goal in life.

He became a bagger, car washer, vendor, and cook, among others.

For him, it seemed like living his life before was harder than grooming and arching a girl’s brows.

“That year I sacrificed a lot, I still didn’t know yet the right routine here in Dubai but gradually I learned the way. I adapted to the environment.

“Daig ng madiskarte ang matalino. Alam ko hindi sa graduation nagtatapos ang labanan,” Seron said.

Since his daily job just requires a little bit of his time, he can now focus on his passion.

He puts make-up that are glamorous and widely admired and envied. He gives customers confidence using make-up.

Seron said that he wants to be famous in the fashion industry just like the Dubai-based Filipino fashion designer Michael Cinco.