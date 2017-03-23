More rain in the next few days, NCMS revealed

DUBAI – After experiencing a wet morning on Tuesday, March 21, the National Center of Meteorology and Seismology (NCMS) revealed that the country is expected to experience more rain in the following days.

A forecaster from NCMS stated that weather will be unstable again with chance of rain at different intensities at different locations by Thursday.

“[It will be] partly cloudy in general, cloud amount will increase gradually by evening with a chance of some rain especially over the coasts and islands,” NCMS said.

Winds will be moderate and fresh by evening while sea will be moderate to rough by evening in the Arabian Gulf and in Oman Sea.

NCMS tweeted that the lowest recorded temperature in the UAE on Tuesday was 7.2 degrees Celsius in Mebreh Mountain at 5 a.m. in the morning.

Rain was also reported at Al Ain, Ajman, Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Sharjah and at western side of the country such as Al Shuwaib-Hatta area. Fujairah also woke up to a thunderous rain.

“NCMS warns against towering cloud to thundery – rain at times associated with fresh winds to strong at times. Rough sea to very rough at times in the Arabian Gulf and Oman Sea,” the weather bureau tweeted at 6 a.m. on Tuesday.

Temperatures will also be dropping in the following days due to the weather. Meanwhile, neighboring countries such as Qatar also experienced rain and strong winds.