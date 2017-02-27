Ragos Surrenders to NBI

MANILA – Fugitive and former officer-in-charge of the Bureau of Corrections (BuCor) Rafael Ragos surrendered to the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) Sunday, February 26, after three days of evading arrest.

Ragos is implicated together with Senator Leila de Lima and Ronnie Dayan in the alleged proliferation of illegal drugs in the National Bilibid Prison.

Muntinlupa Regional Trial Court branch 204 Judge Juanita Guerrero issued a warrant of arrest against Ragos and his co-accused Thursday, the www.newsinfo.inquirer.net reported Monday.

According to the report, Ragos turned himself over to NBI Deputy Director for Intelligence Sixto Burgos in Quezon City, who added that the former BuCor OIC earlier sent feelers for his surrender for his desire to give himself up.

Ragos is now detained at the NBI main office in Manila and is expected to be presented to Judge Guerrero Monday who will then decide where Ragos will be detained while awaiting for his trial.

NBI Deputy Director for Forensic Services Ferdinand Lavin said allowing for Ragos to stay at the NBI office is good “for his own safety and security. As an agent, he helped sent criminals to jail so it’s safer for him to stay here.”

De Lima, Ragos and Dayan were charged by the Department of Justice for their alleged involvement in Illegal drug trade inside the NBP when de Lima was Justice secretary during the term of former president Benigno Aquino III. De Lima appointed Ragos to the NBP to investigate supposed illegal goings on inside the national penitentiary.

Dayan, Thursday night was arrested by police in his hometown in Urbiztondo, Pangasinan province while de Lima surrendered Friday morning at her office inside the Senate building. Dayan was detained at the Muntinlupa City jail while de Lima was held at the Philippine National Police Custodial Center in Camp Crame, Quezon City, the report added.

By: Sam Bautista