Queen Grace enters PEBA’s semis over LoA

Queen Grace stood strong as it outplayed League of Angels (LoA) Pangasinan, 71-61, to enter the semi-final round of PEBA’s Kabayan Weekly Basketball League (KWBL) in last Friday’s do-or-die quarterfinal game held at Al Twar 2 Sports Hall, Dubai.

Queen Grace led LoA Pangasinan, 19-13 after the first quarter courtesy of Jonathan Fernandez’s consecutive 3-point baskets.

In the second quarter, LoA Pangasinan tightened its defense to challenge the energetic Queen Grace. LoA Pangasinan’s Raymund Ilagan tried to rally his team to overcome the deficit but his efforts went for naught as they were still behind by six points after the first half.

Leading the game going into the third quarter, Queen Grace made another run. Edu Allado showed his sharp shooting skills assisted by the defensive prowess of Wowie Kadir to make it a 15-point lead, 50-35 after the third.

With a 15-point deficit entering the last period, LoA Pangasinan tried to turn things around but Queen Grace had other plans and ensured their ticket in the semis as they forced turnovers to totally outplay LoA Pangasinan, 71-61.

By: Edmir Capuno