Queen Grace bags PEBA’s KWBL championship

DUBAI – The agony is over for one of the big basketball events in the Emirates after Queen Grace knocked out Bicol Express and finally bagged the championship trophy of PEBA’s Kabayan Weekly Basketball League, last Friday, January 27 in a crowded Al Twar 2 Sports Hall in Dubai.

Both teams played the championship game with high adrenaline for the right to take home the championship trophy and the AED 25,000 cash prize, sponsored by Kabayan Weekly.

Queen Grace opened strong as they led by 12 points against Bicol Express, 21-9 after the first quarter. Queen Grace’s Edwin Manabat and Wowie Kadir managed the defense on the baseline and covering open spots that distracted Bicol Express’ offensive play.

The momentum still favored Queen Grace in the second quarter, as they maintained their lead, 42-33 at the end of the half. Bicol Express started to throw a challenge through the leadership of Khalifa Salem who bombed the basket with 5 consecutive three-pointers in the second quarter to keep them within striking distance before entering the third quarter.

Starting with a 9-point deficit in the second half, Bicol Express organized their play until they lowered the lead to 7 points with 3:28 minutes remaining in the third quarter, 58-51. Bicol Express’ Rommel Caberte’s powerful drives and offensive rebounds supported the shooting spree of Khalifa Salem who again made 4 consecutive long range bombs to the cheers of the crowd.

Queen Grace coach Gary Hernandez adjusted his game plan to maintain their composure as Jonathan Fernandez answered baskets through his sharp field goals to finished the quarter leading by only 6 points, 63-56.

In the final quarter, Queen Grace was able to show its lucky card as the players worked hard to finish strong and prevent Bicol Express from stealing the glory. Leo Roncal handled the ball safely amidst the aggressive defense of Bicol Express and delivered it safely to his teammates for successful baskets.

With less than 2 minutes in the game, Queen Grace’s fans started to celebrate as their team successfully grabbed the championship trophy and the AED 25,000 cash prize by 9 points, 81-72.

Awardees:

Champion: Queen Grace

1st runner-up: Bicol Express

Season MVP: Jonathan Fernandez

Finals MVP: Vengie Vergara

Best Coach: Gary Hernandez

Mythical Five: Remy Alfaro, Edu Allado, Wowie Kadir, Khalifa Salem, Archie Ramos Cruz

By: Edmir Capuno