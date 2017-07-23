QNET rounds up GCC Limitless Expo in Dubai

Dubai – Prominent Asian direct selling company QNET completed the final leg of their GCC Limitless Expo at Le Merédien Hotel in Dubai.. Themed ‘QNET Carnival’, the expo propagated QNET’s concept of ‘Absolute Living’ among families and individuals by displaying a wide and exciting range of lifestyle enhancing and wellness products.

The concept of ‘Absolute Living’ was formulated to help people achieve a well-balanced life with a healthier body, mind, and spirit. Some of QNET’s best-selling products including the newly launched HomePure Nova Water Filtration System, Qafé green coffee for weight loss, supplements like Olé (made from pure olive leaf extracts), LifeQode Sun & Moon, and LifeQode EDG3, as well as its skincare range, Physio Radiance and DEFY, are put on display for the public at the mall all day.

Visitors can get acquainted with QNET and its products and services through the product demonstrations, the product samples that are being given away, and their cordial interaction with expo staff.

“QNET’s products and services have the predominant goal of making complete well-being accessible to all. Through the Oman leg of the Expo, we would like people to see and learn about the wide range of products that we offer and encourage them to proactively take care of their physical and mental health by using naturally healthy products,” said QNET Chief Executive Officer Trevor Kuna.

The ‘QNET Carnival’ is open until late hours in the main foyer of the Hotel.