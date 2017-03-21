QNET Celebrates World Water Day 2017 with HomePure

QNET is committed to providing safe drinking water with its NSF-certified HomePure Water Filtration Systems
Dubai – Access to clean drinking water is a basic human right. On the occasion of World Water Day 2017, prominent Asian direct selling company QNET pledges to continue its efforts to provide clean, healthy, and great tasting drinking water for all through HomePure, the NSF-certified home water filtration systems.
At a media roundtable held in Dubai to mark this special day, QNET shed light on taking the essential steps towards water sustainability, and the importance of water filtration at home. The Managing Director of NSF Middle East Christian Kurdy explained what the NSF International certification given to HomePure for water filtration means. He also spoke about the importance of ensuring your water is non-toxic and filtered for good health.
“Attaining the NSF International certification means that the product can be trusted as it has undergone several tests. HomePure is certified by NSF which means that its claim about producing fresh clean water is true. The certification also means that HomePure will remove chlorine along with other volatile organic compounds (VOCs) that can cause neuro-damage and diseases like cancer,’’ added Kurdy.
Both HomePure 7-Stage Water Filtration System and HomePure Eaze obtained an international certificate accredited by NSF International against NSF/ANSI Standard 42 and 53 for the reduction of Taste and Odour, Chlorine, Turbidity, and VOCs.
Majority of the world’s population’s access to clean drinking water is under threat due to the intrusion of saline acids, salts, and toxic wastes into natural water resources.
Discussions during the roundtable also touched on the following:
- The role of NSF International in certifying consumer products, and the importance of NSF mark.
- The ability of the HomePure water filters to remove contaminants from water as it claims.
- How to choose a quality home water filter, and the importance of regularly changing the filter cartridge as indicated.
The well-known HomePure water filtration systems are especially designed to address drinking water issues. These products guarantee clean water as it transforms drinking water back into its original, real, and natural state. Lab results prove that it removes 97% of chlorine, 99% of turbidity, 99% dangers, and more than 46 kinds of VOCs, heavy metals, pesticides, and chemical compounds that cause long-term illnesses.
