QNET Celebrates World Water Day 2017 with HomePure

<span class="fa fa-user"></span>
Kabayan Weekly
BUSINESSLocal NewsNEWS
1.1K
0
sample-ad

QNET is committed to providing safe drinking water with its NSF-certified HomePure Water Filtration Systems

Dubai – Access to clean drinking water is a basic human right. On the occasion of World Water Day 2017, prominent Asian direct selling company QNET pledges to continue its efforts to provide clean, healthy, and great tasting drinking water for all through HomePure, the NSF-certified home water filtration systems.

WorldWaterDay1

At a media roundtable held in Dubai to mark this special day, QNET shed light on taking the essential steps towards water sustainability, and the importance of water filtration at home. The Managing Director of NSF Middle East Christian Kurdy explained what the NSF International certification given to HomePure for water filtration means. He also spoke about the importance of ensuring your water is non-toxic and filtered for good health.

“Attaining the NSF International certification means that the product can be trusted as it has undergone several tests. HomePure is certified by NSF which means that  its claim about producing fresh clean water is true. The certification also means that HomePure will remove chlorine along with other volatile organic compounds (VOCs) that can cause neuro-damage and diseases like cancer,’’ added Kurdy.

Both HomePure 7-Stage Water Filtration System and HomePure Eaze obtained an international certificate accredited by NSF International against NSF/ANSI Standard 42 and 53 for the reduction of Taste and Odour, Chlorine, Turbidity, and VOCs.

Majority of the world’s population’s access to clean drinking water is under threat due to the intrusion of saline acids, salts, and toxic wastes into natural water resources.

Discussions during the roundtable also touched on the following:

  • The role of NSF International in certifying consumer products, and the importance of NSF mark.
  • The ability of the HomePure water filters to remove contaminants from water as it claims.
  • How to choose a quality home water filter, and the importance of regularly changing the filter cartridge as indicated.

The well-known HomePure water filtration systems are especially designed to address drinking water issues. These products guarantee clean water as it transforms drinking water back into its original, real, and natural state. Lab results prove that it removes 97% of chlorine, 99% of turbidity, 99% dangers, and more than 46 kinds of VOCs, heavy metals, pesticides, and chemical compounds that cause long-term illnesses.

sample-ad

Facebook Comments

Website Comments

  2. pron best
    Reply

    kMszjT That is a great tip especially to those fresh to the blogosphere. Simple but very precise information Many thanks for sharing this one. A must read article!

  4. why not try these out
    Reply

    I just want to say I’m all new to blogs and definitely savored this blog site. Very likely I’m likely to bookmark your blog post . You certainly come with incredible articles and reviews. Regards for sharing your web-site.

  6. 5000 loan
    Reply

    payday loans store
    <a href="[Link deleted]loan comparison
    payday loans in cincinnati ohio
    <a href=[Link deleted]for bad credit
    sunday payday loans

  9. pay day loans
    Reply

    native american payday loan lenders
    <a href="[Link deleted]payday loans
    loans in greenville nc
    <a href=[Link deleted]for bad credit
    top pay day loans

  10. viagra
    Reply

    buy viagra through paypal
    <a href="[Link deleted]for men free samples
    viagra women sale australia
    <a href=[Link deleted]for men
    cheap viagra us

  12. CedrickAroda
    Reply

    buy generic viagra cheap
    <a href="[Link deleted]100mg
    order viagra from canada
    <a href=[Link deleted]100mg price
    where can i buy viagra online yahoo

  13. JasonAcubs
    Reply

    where can i buy cheap cialis
    <a href="[Link deleted]20 mg tablet
    cheapest pharmacy for cialis
    <a href=[Link deleted]cialis 20mg
    where to buy cialis in toronto canada

  14. Keithdus
    Reply

    levitra discount coupon
    <a href="[Link deleted]online
    buy levitra online
    <a href=[Link deleted]generic
    buy bayer levitra

  16. Petersap
    Reply

    quick easy cash
    <a href=[Link deleted]bad credit personal loans
    <a href="[Link deleted]payday loans bad credit
    loan quotes
    <a href=[Link deleted]advance tampa
    <a href="[Link deleted]money
    payday loans austin
    <a href=[Link deleted]loan
    <a href="[Link deleted]loans
    payday loans maryland
    <a href=[Link deleted]loans for bad credit monthly payments
    <a href="[Link deleted]loan for bad credit
    actual payday lenders
    <a href=[Link deleted]is a payday loan and how does it work
    <a href="[Link deleted]cash quick
    ez cash loans
    <a href=[Link deleted]direct deposit payday loans
    <a href="[Link deleted]credit need loan
    express loan
    <a href=[Link deleted]credit loans
    <a href="[Link deleted]dollar loan
    cash usa loans
    <a href=[Link deleted]personal loan
    <a href="[Link deleted]for bad credit monthly payments
    24 hour payday loans las vegas

  18. JosephGoope
    Reply

    joint loans for bad credit
    <a href=[Link deleted]tucson az
    <a href="[Link deleted]loans no credit
    private loan lenders for bad credit
    <a href=[Link deleted]advance inc
    <a href="[Link deleted]check payday loans
    direct pay day loans
    <a href=[Link deleted]term loans no brokers
    <a href="[Link deleted]is cash advance
    get a loan online today
    <a href=[Link deleted]can i get a payday loan with bad credit
    <a href="[Link deleted]month payday loans direct lenders
    cash loans in va
    <a href=[Link deleted]advance tucson
    <a href="[Link deleted]in pa
    bad credit personal loans direct lenders
    <a href=[Link deleted]payday loan reviews
    <a href="[Link deleted]lenders bad credit
    need money now with bad credit
    <a href=[Link deleted]small loans
    <a href="[Link deleted]credit personal loans
    las vegas cash advance
    <a href=[Link deleted]loan
    <a href="[Link deleted]cash loan bad credit
    apply for payday loan online

  19. WilliamDIOCK
    Reply

    generic cialis from uk
    <a href="[Link deleted]i buy viagra in asda
    where can i buy cialis cheap
    <a href=[Link deleted]viagra glasgow
    viagra to buy in ireland

  20. JosephEscaw
    Reply

    legal buy cialis online
    <a href="[Link deleted]cialis
    order brand name cialis
    <a href=[Link deleted]cheap
    buy cialis generic india

  21. JosephEscaw
    Reply

    cialis compare discount price
    <a href="[Link deleted]cialis
    cialis online cheap from canada
    <a href=[Link deleted]cialis
    mail order cialis from canada

POST A COMMENT.

WordPress spam blocked by CleanTalk.