Purisima, Napeñas slapped with graft raps over Mamasapano incident

MANILA – Former PNP chief Alan Purisima and ex-PNP Special Action Force (SAF) chief director Getulio Napenas were charged by the Office of the Ombudsman with graft and usurpation of authority complaints in relation to the Mamasapano incident two years ago.

The charges came just as President Rodrigo Duterte met with family members of the 44 SAF members killed during the encounter with MILF, BIFF members as government forces were in an operation to capture international terrorist Zulkifli bin Hir also known as Marwan, a gmanetwork.com report said.

Purisima, the Ombudsman stressed, was still under preventive suspension, “unlawfully and feloniously” participated in planning Oplan Exodus, the police operation to neutralize Marwan.

The operation also had Filipino bomb maker Abdul Bassit Usman in its crosshairs in the operation.

At the time of the police raid on January 25, 2015, Purisima was serving a six-month preventive suspension, from December 9, 2015 to June 10, 2015, by the Ombudsman for his involvement in an anomalous contract the PNP entered with a courier service company.

Purisima also constantly asked and received updates from Napeñas, the overall commander of the operation, even though they both knew the former was under preventive suspension, the Ombudsman said.

Moreover, the Ombudsman said in its graft case information that Purisima “willfully, unlawfully and criminally” influenced Napeñas to violate the PNP Chain of Command, Purisima’s preventive suspension order, and then-officer-in-charge PNP chief Leonardo Espina’s order for Purisima and other suspended police officers to “cease and desist” from performing duties under their respective offices.

The violations were committed when Purisima gave instructions, received reports and recommendations from, and approved the actions of Napeñas for Oplan Exodus, and when they eased out Espina and then-Interior and Local Government Secretary Mar Roxas from the operation.

The SAF team killed Marwan but encountered armed groups, including members of the MILF, just as they were pulling out of the area.

A total of 67 people, including 44 police commandos, died in the Mamasapano clash.

With the existing peace agreement with the MILF, the incident was widely blamed for the non-passage of the Bangsamoro Basic Law which was then pending in Congress.

The Ombudsman has recommended a P10,000 bail each for Purisima and Napeñas for each case.

By: Sam Bautista