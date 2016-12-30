Publisher shot dead

Claire Bautista
DUBAI — The publisher of community newspaper Catanduanes New Now died early Tuesday, December 20, after he was shot by a motorcycle-riding gunman in Virac on Monday.

Citing information from the National Union of Journalists of the Philippines-Catanduanes, an interaksyon.com report said victim Larry Que was about to enter a building when the suspect, who was wearing a bonnet and raincoat, shot him in the head.

The suspect then fled onboard a motorcycle driven by an accomplice.

Que is the first journalist to be killed under the Duterte administration.

