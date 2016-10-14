Publicize your business story

At the first FEME Forum last October 8, about 50 people were gathered to listen to four personalities share their experiences and best practices on the topic ‘How to promote your business.’ Fifty percent of the guests were entrepreneurs, including the managing director and majority owner of the hosting venue, Itamae Japanese Restaurant in Deira.
Gil Herico led the panelists as the most senior person in terms of years living in the Gulf and scope of responsibilities as Philippine Agriculture Attache in the Middle East and African Region, including Iraq, Syria, Iran, CIS countries, Russia, India and Pakistan.
The Office of Agricultural Attache was established in July 2008 to promote export and investment of Philippine agricultural products. Herico disclosed that direct foreign investments in banana and pineapple farming in the Philippines by Kuwaiti and Bahraini groups have amounted to US$ 60 million.
“Destination of our bananas and pineapples are mostly to the Iranian market with a share of 50 percent of our total export of the said fresh fruits totaling US$ 650 million dollars last year,” he added.
Herico and Commercial Attache of the Philippine Trade and Investment Center, Eric Elnar, offered their offices to assist potential entrepreneurs.
“As Commercial Attache, we promote franchising of Philippine brands through seminars, business matching to bring together franchise owners and franchisees, due diligence advice for both Filipino franchisor and overseas franchisee, and promotional activities for franchise events both abroad and in the Philippines. We work with various stakeholders in the franchising sector, such as the industry associations, in promoting franchising to overseas Filipinos as part of the micro, small, and medium enterprise development in the country,” Elnar explained.
The slow and silent movement of Filipino professionals transforming into entrepreneurs will gradually be noticed in the mainstream UAE English media. That is if the entrepreneurs know how to promote their brands, products and services using publicity as a marketing tool.
Though there are now Filipino-centric newspapers, radio programs and TV news in the UAE, Filipino companies and entrepreneurs should aim to be covered by the UAE English media to be exposed to other expatriates as a way to expand their market reach.
Jay Hilotin, one of the web editors of Gulf News and an experienced newspaper journalist in Saudi Arabia and UAE encouraged the entrepreneurs to get involved in socially-relevant activities. “Every business is part of the community so one way to promote is to become a part of the community. It enhances your brand. It boosts your standing in the eyes of the customers. Be a part of a community campaign. Take part in things that are seen by society as important.”
This was echoed by freelance broadcast journalist Rachel Salinel of The Filipino Channel of ABS-CBN and Tag 91.1 FM radio of Arabia Radio Network. She said in order to be covered and reported a business story should have the elements of what comprise a compelling news item such as the presence of a prominent person, a human interest attraction and even an unusual or odd feature.
When asked about what they learned from the forum, these were some feedbacks:
JR Papel, founder of the Innovation Fund or I-Fund which supports aspiring entrepreneurs from the Ateneo School of Government’s Leadership and Social Entrepreneurship Program:
“It was a great initiative catering and showcasing Pinoy businessmen in the UAE. The room was full and packed and engagement was so high. As mentioned and supported by Eric Elnar, we can create groups and investment circles to be able to pool resources and connections and set up businesses. With these, investment risks are lessened and business opportunities are optimized.”
Ken Peralta, Brand Manager, Little Manila:
“Media plays a big part in the success of a business whether it be radio, TV, newspaper and social media. It is creating the right approach and making the correct calendar in promoting your business.”
Malou Prado, Managing Director and CEO of MPQ Tourism:
“I like what Rachel Salinel said about protecting your business integrity and sharing your business story with the media.”
Gemmy Lontoc, Head – Corridor Marketing – Southeast Asia, UAE Exchange:
“From Rachel, I learned the importance of any business to have a story behind a news feature for it to have audience appeal. From Sir Gil, I learned that agriculture is one area where global Filipinos can invest in. From Sir Eric, I learned that global Filipinos can strive to have multiple income streams by having both active and passive income. From Jay, I learned the importance of social media in any business.”
“For Filipinos who want to set up a business in the UAE, we help them by sharing information on the registration process, giving them tips on how to do business in the Middle East, introducing them to reputable business partners, helping them in doing background checks on potential buyers or suppliers, and any other assistance they may require in starting their enterprise here,” said Elnar.
Herico added that they conduct OFW Investment Forum as part of the Reintegration Program for those based here and returning Filipinos to be involved in agricultural farming in closed cooperation with DOLE/OWWA and DTI.
It was a very good gathering because the three Filipino business groups were also present, namely Philippine Business Council-Dubai, Philippine Business Council-Abu Dhabi and Filipino Association of Middle East Entrepreneurs.
See you at the next FEME Forum to be hosted by Fiesta Pinoy and New Cabalen. FEME stands for Filipino Excellence in the Middle East which is an advocacy I started in September 2008 when I conducted a PR Seminar for Filipino professionals, entrepreneurs and community leaders. In October 2010, the FEME radio talk show commenced on Dubai Eye 103.8 FM with myself and Rachel Salinel as co-host.
This year the FEME Connect Directory was launched at the Philippine Independence Day celebrations on June 3 in Dubai. It is a free directory listing of Filipino professionals and entrepreneurs. In partnership with Dagaz HR Consultancy, the next edition will be launched in January 2017. You can register your name as a professional or entrepreneur via the websitewww.femeconnect.com.
LrOERF payday loans Your borrower is always to pay back the financial loan amount inside two to four months
5HCoes SEO Company Orange Company I think this internet site contains some really good info for everyone . The ground that a good man treads is hallowed. by Johann von Goethe.
It is appropriate time to make some plans for the future and it’s time to be happy. I’ve read this post and if I could I wish to suggest you some interesting things or advice. Perhaps you can write next articles referring to this article. I wish to read more things about it!
Keep functioning ,remarkable job!
I am not rattling excellent with English but I line up this rattling leisurely to read .
Greetings from California! I’m bored at work so I decided to check out your site on my iphone during lunch break. I enjoy the information you present here and can’t wait to take a look when I get home. I’m shocked at how fast your blog loaded on my phone .. I’m not even using WIFI, just 3G .. Anyhow, very good site!
I like what you guys are up too. Such clever work and reporting! Carry on the superb works guys I have incorporated you guys to my blogroll. I think it will improve the value of my website
There’s an i Pod style jog wheel for navigating menus, but you’ll probably give up the poor performance of the circular motion for standard four point clicking. In addition to delivering the best video quality and top of the line audio, this unit is equipped with a wireless Internet connection that allows access to Net Cast and Home Link services. More recent LED-LCD TVs have a 240 rate that maintains image details, even in fast action.
I drop a comment each time I like a article on a website or if I have something to contribute to the conversation. It’s triggered by the passion displayed in the article I read. And after this post Chabot College. I was actually excited enough to post a commenta response I do have a couple of questions for you if it’s okay. Could it be only me or do a few of the remarks look like coming from brain dead people? : -P And, if you are posting at other online sites, I would like to follow you. Would you make a list all of all your social sites like your linkedin profile, Facebook page or twitter feed?
Hmm is anyone else having problems with the pictures on this blog loading? I’m trying to find out if its a problem on my end or if it’s the blog. Any feed-back would be greatly appreciated.
You completed some fine points there. I did a search on the subject matter and found mainly folks will go along with with your blog.
Right here is the right blog for everyone who would like to understand this topic. You know a whole lot its almost hard to argue with you (not that I personally would want to…HaHa). You certainly put a brand new spin on a topic which has been written about for ages. Wonderful stuff, just great!
You are so interesting! I don’t suppose I’ve read anything like that before. So nice to discover someone with genuine thoughts on this subject. Seriously.. thanks for starting this up. This website is something that’s needed on the web, someone with a little originality!
Clinically speaking menopause pertains to the cessation of menstruation for Twelve months or longer. Perimenopause, typically known as climacteric, may be the amount of time prior to cessation of menstruation if your almost all symptoms occur. This transition commonly begins between the ages of forty and second 55 and are two to seven years. This isn’t unknown
I do believe all the concepts you’ve introduced on your post.
Awsome article and right to the point. I don’t know if this is really the best place to ask but do you folks have any thoughts on where to employ some professional writers? Thanks in advance
The new Zune browser is surprisingly good, but not as good as the iPod’s. It works well, but isn’t as fast as Safari, and has a clunkier interface. If you occasionally plan on using the web browser that’s not an issue, but if you’re planning to browse the web alot from your PMP then the iPod’s larger screen and better browser may be important.
view publisher site
Hiya, I’m really glad I’ve found this information. Nowadays bloggers publish only about gossips and net and this is really irritating. A good blog with exciting content, that is what I need. Thank you for keeping this web site, I’ll be visiting it. Do you do newsletters? Cant find it.
I am sure this piece of writing has touched all the internet viewers, its really really nice piece of writing on building up new webpage.
Under the title on this device’ your music is divided into albums, artists, tracks, and playlists. Millions i Phone have been sold all over the world and the respective company gains the best award for incorporating upgraded technology. The karaoke is one more critical characteristic launched in these techniques.
Decide on a basket for someone who appreciates the finer things in life, or you deserve to celebrate with the best not only a smart choice, but also an easy choice. Extra-brut is very dry; brut is dry; extra-dry is slightly sweet and demi-sec is a sweet sparkling wine. In fact wines have become an integral part of everyday lunch and dinners in most countries with brands such as Casa Larga Bianco 1.My website champagne (Stormy)
Thanks for your personal marvelous posting! I certainly enjoyed reading it, you’re a great author.I will be sure to bookmark your blog and definitely will come back sometime soon. I want to encourage that you continue your great job, have a nice weekend!
Heya i’m for the primary time here. I found this board and I find It truly helpful & it helped me out much. I hope to offer one thing back and aid others like you helped me.
How do I switch some blog posts from one of my blogs, onto a different blog. Both on Blogger?
What’s up, how’s it going? Just shared this post with a colleague, we had a good laugh.
Hello! I could have sworn I’ve been to this website before but after looking at many of the articles I realized it’s new to me. Nonetheless, I’m certainly happy I stumbled upon it and I’ll be book-marking it and checking back regularly!
Incredible a lot of excellent information.
Thank you, I’ve just been searching for info about this topic for ages and yours is the best I’ve discovered so far. However, what concerning the conclusion? Are you positive in regards to the source?
Hello Every of us just love your awesome item down with please save your ball going
The Lexi-Comp databases cover every topic in the healthcare industry and are available in modules to suit your needs, from individual fields to a comprehensive package. So as according to opportunity, you need to seize all the chances for other competitor by creating applications in a particular area. Luckily for all of the Craigslist lovers there are several splendid solutions.
If you are going for finest contents like myself, only go to see this web page everyday because it gives quality contents, thanks
It’s a shame you don’t have a donate button! I’d without a doubt donate to this excellent blog! I guess for now i’ll settle for bookmarking and adding your RSS feed to my Google account. I look forward to new updates and will talk about this website with my Facebook group. Talk soon!
Once all the documentations on a recurring month-to-month basis, and candy crush saga cheat much more successfully, a combination. The multiplication and progression of the people prefer TV as the fish. Among those is Trial Extreme 3 can provide you with dangerous obstacle, also support the use of radio frequency.
You got the right stuff! Also your website loads in no time! What host are you using? Please, pass me your affiliate link for your host? I wish my website is as quick as yours. If you are possibly into green smoke reviews, speed of my site.
Dandruff is a chronic condition that can almost always be controlled, but it may take a little patience and persistence.
Wow that was odd. I just wrote an extremely long comment but after I clicked submit my comment didn’t show up. Grrrr… well I’m not writing all that over again. Anyways, just wanted to say wonderful blog!
I do trust all the concepts you have introduced for your post. They are really convincing and can certainly work. Still, the posts are very short for starters. May you please extend them a little from subsequent time? Thanks for the post.
The monthly premiums can be involving 10% and therefore 30%, as outlined by the main payday loan supplier. Therefore, then you could thoroughly you can forget this trouble and consequently simplicity force apart getting the month by month installmets on the financial loan.
I really like reading through an article that can make people think. Also, many thanks for allowing for me to comment!
Woah! I’m really loving the template/theme of this website.
I visited various web pzges however the audio quality for audio songs current at this web page is genuinely marvelous.
Pretty component of content. I simply stumbled upon your web site and in accession capital to say that I get in fact loved account your blog posts. Any way I will be subscribing to your augment or even I achievement you access consistently fast.
Thank you a lot for sharing this with all of us you really know what you’re talking about! Bookmarked. Kindly additionally visit my website =). We can have a link alternate arrangement among us!
Wow, superb blog layout! I can tell you put some work in. I in no way believed of that this way .. I will display my fellow colleagues this well-written content material. I am extremely comfortable that I stumbled across this in my search for one factor with regards to this.
Sweet blog! I found it while surfing around on Yahoo News. Do you have any suggestions on how to get listed in Yahoo News? I’ve been trying for a while but I never seem to get there! Cheers
What’s up, yeah this paragraph is in fact nice and I have learned lot of things from it concerning blogging.
It’s perfect time to make some plans for the future and it’s time to be happy. I have read this post and if I could I desire to suggest you some interesting things or tips. Perhaps you can write next articles referring to this article. I desire to read even more things about it!
I every time used to study piece of writing in news papers but now as I am a user of internet so from now I am using net for posts, thanks to web.
I just couldn’t go away your web site before suggesting that I actually enjoyed the usual info a person supply in your visitors? Is gonna be back often in order to check up on new posts
I simply want to tell you that I am just beginner to blogs and definitely loved your web-site. Probably I’m likely to bookmark your blog post . You certainly come with fantastic writings. Thanks for sharing with us your blog.
You are my intake, I own few blogs and occasionally run out from post . “Fiat justitia et pereat mundus.Let justice be done, though the world perish.” by Ferdinand I.
A person necessarily assist to make seriously articles I’d state. This is the first time I frequented your website page and so far? I surprised with the research you made to create this actual post incredible. Excellent process!
Hey there would you mind sharing which blog platform you’re using? I’m going to start my own blog soon but I’m having a hard time choosing between BlogEngine/Wordpress/B2evolution and Drupal. The reason I ask is because your design and style seems different then most blogs and I’m looking for something completely unique. P.S Apologies for being off-topic but I had to ask!
bad credit loan no guarantor
<a href="[Link deleted]loans
payday loan lenders not brokers for bad credit
<a href=[Link deleted]
5000 dollar loan with bad credit
RMlgA1 Very good information. Lucky me I discovered your site by chance (stumbleupon). I have bookmarked it for later!
name brand viagra online
<a href="[Link deleted]viagra
genericos viagra guatemala
<a href=[Link deleted]citrate
cialis 20 mg mit alkohol
fixed rate personal loan
<a href="[Link deleted]day loans
payday loan
<a href=[Link deleted]no credit check
fast cash personal loan
7BqW0C Roman Polanski How do I put rss feeds on a classic blogger template?
cheap viagra from canada
<a href="[Link deleted]for men free samples
buy viagra greece
<a href=[Link deleted]does viagra do to men
is it safe to order viagra online
cheapest viagra cialis levitra
<a href="[Link deleted]20mg price
buy cialis taiwan
<a href=[Link deleted]price for cialis 20 mg
[Link deleted]
buy cialis at boots
<a href="[Link deleted]cialis 20mg online
buying cialis online in canada
<a href=[Link deleted]tadalafil 20mg price
best discount cialis
is buying levitra online safe
<a href="[Link deleted]generic
buy levitra in germany
<a href=[Link deleted]generic
buy levitra pattaya