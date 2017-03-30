PT dominates Amethyst, bags 5’8” indoor category title

DUBAI – The rainy days did not stop Philippine Tailoring (PT) from taking home the championship trophy of the PEBA 5’8” indoor category after they dominated Amethyst with a slim 3-point victory, 64-61 at the Al Twar 2 Sports Hall, last Friday.

Philippine Tailoring and Amethyst sparred through a tough duel in each rally to define an ideal crucial championship match. Both teams played aggressively in the 40-minute match in seesaw scoring run.

The first quarter was a pain for Amethyst as the teamwork of PT’s Christian Bio and Anthony Bulalang starred for their team. Regalado opened the curtain with 3 consecutive baskets from the rainbow area while Christian Bio netted 7 points for a 13-pont lead, 24-11 after the quarter.

In the second quarter, Amethyst still maintained their low scoring performance after consecutive loose balls and fouls gave opportunities for Philippine Tailoring to gain the upper hand at 34-20.

Down by 14 points entering the third quarter, Amethyst bounced back by drilling in 24 points and successfully challenge PT after a 24-10 rally to level the score, at 44-all. Amethyst’s Raul Lucas collected 12 points by making jump shots as his teammates handled defense.

Adrenaline rushed as thrilling actions filled the fourth quarter. The first five minutes was still unpredictable after Philippine Tailoring and Amethyst responded to each other’s successful notches but with a surprising clutch from Jesson Dullin’s quick drives, the wind of the game favored Philippine Tailoring to bag PEBA 5’8” trophy, 64-61.

Awardees:

Champion: Philippine Tailoring

1st Runner Up: Amethyst

MVP: Red Delos Santos

Finals MVP: Christian Bio

Best Coach: Robbie De Castro

Mythical Five: Anthony Bulalang, Siob Gorospe, Jesson Dullin, Raul Lucas, Delfino Carlon