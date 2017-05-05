PSPPM-UAE Board of Directors take oath

Abu Dhabi — The newly appointed members of the Board of Directors of the Philippine Society for Project and Program Management (PSPPM) UAE Chapter sworn their oaths of office before Philippine Embassy’s Vice Consul Rowena P. Daquipil recently at Cristal Hotel in Abu Dhabi.
The new set is led by Executive President Engr. Edmar P. Dela Vega who received the turn-over of responsibilities from PSPPM outgoing President Engr. Robert Noel V. Peria right after the induction ceremony.
Both their speeches highlighted overcoming the challenges and demands of the times which affect issues on globalization and the growth of PSPPM, in particular.
“What is more challenging for me being appointed as president of the organization is how to continue the advocacy and mission of PSPPM considering that it has members from various affiliations or professional organizations in UAE,” said Engr. Dela Vega in an interview with Kabayan Weekly.
He said that PSPPM will have to consider framing up seminars focused on program project management and entrepreneurial skills for Filipino expatriates guiding them through the fulfilment of their career plans and re-integration programs.
“The trends on technology as used in engineering, architecture, construction and other sectors will be taken as an area of importance in CPDs or continuing professional development plans of the group,” he added.
The opening part of the day’s event was graced by Philippine Ambassador to the UAE Constancio R. Vingno Jr as guest speaker who lauded the group for their continued support to the programs of the government and in helping professionals uplift their job statuses.
Other guests were Labor Attache Atty. Ophelia Almenario, Asst. Labor Attache Jay Jasper Javines and Madame Yoko Ramos.
The seminar on ‘’Developing the Entrepreneurial Skills of the Project Management Professionals’’ was tackled by Prof. Mariano Roque S. Senga Jr as technical speaker.
Senga was keen about the potentials of Filipinos, especially the professionals to align their expertise to business.
“Just like in project management, any business requires skills in planning and management to be able to succeed and prosper,” Prof. Senga said.
Board of Directors and Incorporators
Chairman: Prof. Mariano Roque Senga Jr.
Executive Director: Engr. Guillermo C. Del Mundo
Board of Directors:
Engr Melchor L. Peralta
Engr. Charles N. Abad
Engr. Rodolfo S. Alcoriza
Engr. Gwendylmar M. Gil
Arch. Woderick Pareja
Incorporators: Engr Robert Noel V. Peria
Engr. Wencie Ernest D. Besa
Executive Officers
President: Engr. Edmar P. Dela Vega
VP for External: Engr. Jeffrey P. Uy
VP for Membership: Arch. Reynaldo Ventura Jr.
VP for Finance: Engr. Mark Josel Tumandong
VP for Awards & Recognition: Arch. Jo-anne Quizan
VP for Certification Board: Engr. Robert Noel V. Peria
VP for Events(Abu Dhabi): Arch. Joey Francisco
VP for Events (Dubai): Arch. Romeo Alcantara
Executive Secretary: Engr. John Denver Catapang
PSPPM Young Crew President – Arch. Abigail S. Cruz
Board Members
Engr. Eldie Tadalan
Engr. Ryan Ben Sabilala
Engr Alvin Alejandro
Engr Franz Ozaeta
Engr. Mariel Yang Yang
