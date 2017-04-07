Proud mom Leni posts Aika’s Harvard, Oxford acceptance

MANILA – Vice President Leni Robredo took to social media Monday, April 3, to share a milestone of her eldest, Jessica Marie or Aika, of being accepted in the masters program of both Harvard and Oxford Universities.

In an www.inquirer.net report, Robredo set aside the din of politics in the Philippines to announce that Aika has been accepted into these two prestigious universities of the United States.

“Her Father’s Daughter,” Robredo posted, adding “Please allow me to be a proud parent again. Received a little bit of good news one after another. Aika got accepted for the Masters Degree programs she was applying for at both Harvard and Oxford, her two top choices. While nothing is definite yet as she is still waiting for the approval of her scholarship applications, these came just at the right time.”

She likewise posted a picture of Aika together with her late husband and former DILG secretary, Jessie as well as photos of her acceptance letters.

The eldest daughter of the Vice President was accepted at Oxford’s Master of Public Policy at the Blavatnik School of Government, and at Harvard’s Kennedy School as a member of the Mid-Career Master in Public Administration as an Edward S. Mason fellow for class 2018.

“Another lesson in faith,” amid what she called “heels of difficult circumstances.” She will be facing an impeachment complaint when Congress resumes sessions on May 2.

“This brings to mind our celebrated milestone in the past. Jesse’s TOYM (The Outstanding Young Men Awards), TOYP (Ten Outstanding Young Persons of the World), Ramon Magsaysay Awards, his acceptance to Harvard, etc. all came at the heels of difficult circumstances. And then this. Another lesson in faith. God is truly just,” Robredo added.

The 29-year-old Aika graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Management Engineering from Ateneo de Manila University. Her father’s death in 2012 inspired her to work in government—she first joined the then Department of Transportation and Communications before her stint as executive assistant at the Office of Civil Defense.

She quit her post in late 2015 to actively campaign for her mother’s vice presidential bid.

By: Sam Bautista