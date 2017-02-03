Princess Yacht torpedoes D’ Anchors for FMBL title

DUBAI – The Princess Yacht won the Filipino Marine Basketball League (FMBL) Season 2 trophy in a closely fought final game against D’ Anchors with a 70-68 margin last week at Jumeira Baccalaureate School in Dubai.

The Princess shook off a sluggish start and overcame an early 10-point deficit by outplaying the contenders, 30-20.

After a few minutes, Princess’ Bonie Tabiano and his squad formed a devastating plan to wreck D’ Anchors at the second quarter. Meanwhile, D’ Anchor’s Armil tried to counter attack the Princess but failed.

The third quarter kicked-off with a 42-30 score in favor of Princess team. It was a thrilling moment for both teams as they played their best and use their best players. From 12 points down, the D’ Anchors finished the third quarter downed by 10 points, 50-40.

Before the last quarter ended, the game between the two aggressive teams became intense. The remaining five minutes of the game became crucial as D’ Anchors surged ahead but Princess didn’t let D’ Anchors win the championship. Princess’ Rjay Villareal, at 8.6 seconds left, was given an open lane and made his winning shot to carry his team to the championship of the second season of the FMBL.

“We are very thankful that the league ended successfully. We kicked off this league with the strong support from our friends and family and ended this on the same way.

“We expect more teams to join next season,” FMBL Commissioner Richard Nevalga said.

Season’s mythical five were Philip Ayson (Jotun Penguins), Jared Aranet, Klietz Jaboneta (Princess Yacht), Antionio Gallo (D3 Marine Yacht), and Christopher Beltran (D’ Anchors).

Meanwhile, D’ Anchors’ Dandoy Hlili was hailed as the Best Coach. Season’s MVP, on the other hand, was Jared Araneta of Princess Yacht while Villareal was the Finals MVP.

For special awards category, the Outstanding Team prize went to Al Kamda Falcon while the Sportsmanship Award went to Noel Birondo.

The first runner up was D’ Anchors; second runner up was Jotun Penguins; and the third runner up was D3 Marine Yacht.

By: Ryan Namia