President’s days numbered – Trillanes

MANILA – Senator Antonio Trillanes IV predicted that impeachment proceedings against President Rodrigo Duterte may start as early as May this year based on the revelations of ex-policeman Arturo Lascanas Monday, March 6.

Trillanes made the prediction in Solita Monsod’s Monday episode of “Bawal ang Pasaway Kay Mareng Winnie”.

“Hindi naman ako fortune-teller. But I feel that itong Lascañas testimony na ito ay magmumulat sa mga kababayan natin,” Trillanes added in a www.gmanetwork.comreport.

He was quick to add, however, that his timetable depends on how the public receives Lascanas’ testimony.

“Hindi ito madali. I agree,” he added in the report.

“Talagang ganoon siya [Duterte). Kuhang-kuha niya ang kiliti ng taong bayan. Pero sabi ko nga, ako naman ay persistent. I can be stubborn to a fault.”

But he stressed that it has happened in the past that a popular president was ousted.

“Kung maalala ninyo yung panahon ni Presidente [Joseph] Erap [Estrada], kontrolado din niya noon yung House of Representatives. In fact, very very popular si President Erap noon, higit na mas popular siya kay President Duterte sa ngayon,” Trillanes stressed.

“Pero, gumulong ang tadhana, na-impeach pa rin siya [Estrada],” he added.

Trillanes believes that his fellow senators would be impartial enough should the Senate be convened as an impeachment court.

“Senators have their ears on the ground. They’re objective enough to appreciate na pagka lumabas ang iba’t ibang issues laban kay President [Rodrigo] Duterte, mamumulat sila,” he elaborated in the report.

“Ang primary objective ko dito is impormahan ang taong bayan kung ano yung tunay na pagkatao ni President Duterte; na siya ay isang corrupt na mamamatay-tao. Yun po ang aking obligasyon bilang senador.”

The former Davao City policeman attested to the existence of the Davao death Squad in Monday’s, March 6’s, public hearing in the Senate. He likewise claimed that then Davao mayor Rodrigo Duterte used the vigilante squad to liquidate his political enemies.

By: Sam Bautista