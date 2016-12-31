President signs P3.35T 2017 budget

DUBAI — President Rodrigo Duterte has signed into law the P3.35 trillion national budget for 2017.
According to a philstar.com report, Duterte signed the 2017 General Appropriations Act as the government vows to support the needs of the Filipino people by enhancing basic social services and projects.
“I have said this before and I will reiterate it. The budget is useless if the Filipino is not at its center. This budget is a credible budget where every peso will be spent for the governments, for the gains of the Filipino people,” Duterte was quoted as saying.
The report said the department that got the highest allocation was the Department of Education with P544.1 billion to be used to educational facilities, salaries of teaching and non-teaching positions and development of training resources.
The Department of Social Welfare and Development, meanwhile, was allotted P128.3 billion to be used to the Conditional Cash Transfer (CCT) program and monthly rice supply for poor families, the report said.
It said the Department of Health was allocated with P96.3 billion, while the Interior and Local Government department got P148 billion.
The report said DILG’s budget will be used to continue the implementation of effort against illegal drugs, and to build new jail facilities.
“The national intensification and the household electrification program in off-grid areas will also be prioritized. Included in the budget of herein is the P1.1 billion budget, an increase of P38.4 [billion] from its 2016 budget is the electrification efforts for remote areas,” the President said.
“This aims to empower our kababayans (countrymen) in provinces so they can be efficient and productive stakeholders in revitalizing our communities and industries,” he added.
The Defense department, it said, was meanwhile given P137.2 billion.
The Public Works department was given P454.7 billion while the Transportation department was allotted P53.3 billion, the report added.
Article By: Jamie Marie Elona
oAhZeM This very blog is without a doubt interesting additionally amusing. I have discovered a lot of interesting advices out of it. I ad love to return every once in a while. Cheers!
XqZekG It as not that I want to duplicate your web site, but I really like the pattern. Could you tell me which theme are you using? Or was it tailor made?
This is one awesome blog article.Really thank you! Keep writing.
Im thankful for the article post.Really thank you! Fantastic.
Some really select content on this site, saved to fav.
superb post.Never knew this, appreciate it for letting me know.
Right at the present it sounds like BlogEngine is the finest blogging platform available right straight away. (from what I ave read) Is that what you are by on your blog?
I cannot thank you enough for the post.Really thank you! Really Cool.
Wonderful blog! I found it while searching on Yahoo News. Do you have any tips on how to get listed in Yahoo News? I ave been trying for a while but I never seem to get there! Appreciate it
A big thank you for your article.Much thanks again.
Appreciate you sharing, great post.Really looking forward to read more.
Thanks for sharing, this is a fantastic article post.Really thank you! Fantastic.
Thank you for the good writeup. It in fact was a amusement account it. Look advanced to far added agreeable from you! By the way, how could we communicate?
Im thankful for the article post.Much thanks again. Really Cool.
Really enjoyed this blog.Really thank you! Really Great.
tiffany rings Secure Document Storage Advantages | West Coast Archives
liberals liberals liberals employed by non-public enterprise (or job creators).
Looking forward to reading more. Great post.Thanks Again. Cool.
pretty handy stuff, overall I imagine this is worth a bookmark, thanks
usually posts some pretty interesting stuff like this. If you
Just got a Blogger account, it works good, but how do I find different users blogs I like with search. I remember there is a way, but I am not seeing it now. Thanks for your help..
this, such as you wrote the book in it or something.
What as up to all, how is everything, I think every one is getting more from this website, and your views are good in support of new visitors.
This unique blog is really awesome and diverting. I have chosen many useful things out of this amazing blog. I ad love to come back over and over again. Thanks!
Thanks for a Interesting item; I enjoyed it very much. Regards Sang Magistrale
Really appreciate you sharing this article post.Much thanks again. Really Cool.
I was suggested this website by my cousin. I am not sure whether this post is written by him as no one else know such detailed about my difficulty. You are amazing! Thanks!
We could have a hyperlink alternate contract among us
Really superb information can be found on blog.
loading instances times will sometimes affect
Major thanks for the blog post.Really thank you! Really Cool.
This particular blog is definitely cool and factual. I have picked up many helpful stuff out of this amazing blog. I ad love to return again soon. Thanks a lot!
I similar to Your Write-up about Khmer Karaoke Celebrities
Nice blog here! Also your web site loads up very fast! What host are you using? Can I get your affiliate link to your host? I wish my website loaded up as quickly as yours lol
I think other web-site proprietors should take this site as an model, very clean and excellent user genial style and design, as well as the content. You are an expert in this topic!
Thanks for sharing, this is a fantastic blog.Really thank you! Really Cool.