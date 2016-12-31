President signs P3.35T 2017 budget

DUBAI — President Rodrigo Duterte has signed into law the P3.35 trillion national budget for 2017.

According to a philstar.com report, Duterte signed the 2017 General Appropriations Act as the government vows to support the needs of the Filipino people by enhancing basic social services and projects.

“I have said this before and I will reiterate it. The budget is useless if the Filipino is not at its center. This budget is a credible budget where every peso will be spent for the governments, for the gains of the Filipino people,” Duterte was quoted as saying.

The report said the department that got the highest allocation was the Department of Education with P544.1 billion to be used to educational facilities, salaries of teaching and non-teaching positions and development of training resources.

The Department of Social Welfare and Development, meanwhile, was allotted P128.3 billion to be used to the Conditional Cash Transfer (CCT) program and monthly rice supply for poor families, the report said.

It said the Department of Health was allocated with P96.3 billion, while the Interior and Local Government department got P148 billion.

The report said DILG’s budget will be used to continue the implementation of effort against illegal drugs, and to build new jail facilities.

“The national intensification and the household electrification program in off-grid areas will also be prioritized. Included in the budget of herein is the P1.1 billion budget, an increase of P38.4 [billion] from its 2016 budget is the electrification efforts for remote areas,” the President said.

“This aims to empower our kababayans (countrymen) in provinces so they can be efficient and productive stakeholders in revitalizing our communities and industries,” he added.

The Defense department, it said, was meanwhile given P137.2 billion.

The Public Works department was given P454.7 billion while the Transportation department was allotted P53.3 billion, the report added.

Article By: Jamie Marie Elona