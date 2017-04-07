President sacks DILG’s Sueno amid graft claims

MANILA – President Rodrigo Duterte ordered the dismissal of Interior Secretary Ismael Sueno due to loss of trust.

This was disclosed in a www.inquirer.net report April 4, which quoted Presidential Spokesman Ernesto Abella as saying that Sueno’s relief came after the 14th Cabinet meeting Monday evening.

He added that the dismissal also served as a warning to other Cabinet officials that the President will not tolerate questionable decisions the secretaries make.

The President dismissed Sueno as the former secretary reportedly started having rifts with three of his undersecretaries as well as allegations of corruption happening in the Department of the Interior and Local Governments.

According to the report, Sueno even asked the President to relieve the undersecretaries over “irreconcilable differences.”

By: Sam Bautista