President: Emulate Christ’s compassion for the poor

MANILA – President Rodrigo Duterte, in his Lenten message called on Filipinos to echo the compassion showed by Jesus Christ to the less fortunate of society.

“The Season of Lent is an occasion on the death of our Lord Jesus Christ at Calvary. This sacrifice marks the ultimate demonstration of love in laying down one’s life for the salvation of mankind,” the President said April 10 before boarding a flight to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for a state visit to Middle Eastern countries.

“His life is a testament to the power of selfless service and humility in the face of various trials. Amid uncertainties and difficulties, the way of the cross is our firm assurance that goodness and truth will always prevail,” he added.

Duterte voiced the hope that Christ’s death on the cross would inspire other people, regardless of religion, to care more for the poor.

“May the virtue of kindness and benevolence that Christ exemplified serve as our inspiration to aid in the plight of our less fortunate fellowmen. Let the story of crucifixion challenge us to remain persevering in our struggle for a better life and a stronger society,” he said.

“This moment of renewal of our faith sends a message of solidarity to everyone regardless of our denomination. Despite our differences as individuals, may we always choose to embody compassion as Christ has personified,” Duterte stressed.

The President will visit KSA, Bahrain, and Qatar from April 10 to 16.

By: Sam Bautista