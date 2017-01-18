President Duterte to visit ME in Feb or Mar

DUBAI – President Rodrigo Duterte is expected to visit the Middle East (ME) in late February or March.

He will be in town to meet and thank the many thousands of overseas Filipinos who voted for him last May, Foreign Affairs Secretary Perfecto Yasay Jr. said in a news.abs-cbn.com report.

“Nakikita mo ang ginagawa ng ating Pangulo, he is delivering on his promises. Ang overseas Filipino workers have strongly supported him on these promises and he is delivering on that,” he mentioned.

The President is expected in four countries, including, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates (UAE), and Oman, Yasay stated.

Meanwhile, the Foreign Affairs Secretary will also be going to the region ahead of Duterte’s visit “to pave the way for the visit of the President, hopefully, this coming February or March”.

Before heading to the region, President Duterte will also be visiting Italy and the Vatican in mid-February for peace talks with the Filipino communist leaders.

Since taking office in June last year, Duterte has already visited 11 countries. Eight of them were Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) nations, and including China and Japan.

Yasay revealed in the report that they will also be visiting Myanmar “within the next month or so”, the only Southeast Asian country the president has yet to visit.

UAE has over 700,000 Filipinos, according to the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs. Over 60,000 overseas Filipinos cast their votes last year during the presidential elections. Duterte received over 10,000 votes in the UAE alone which ultimately helped him take the presidential seat.

By Jekah Carillo