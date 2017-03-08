POPEYES – A piece of Louisiana in every single meal

ABU DHABI – Heads up fried chicken and seafood connoisseurs and lovers!

Popeye’s ongoing Cajun Surf and Turf promotion is the talk of the town. Putting aside of course their new Peri Peri Chicken Dippers which we haven’t got our hands on until now.

In our very recent visit to Popeye’s branch in Al Wahda Mall in the capital, we were invited by Jean Pierre Samy, the brand’s marketing manager for UAE, to try their hottest promotion – Cajun Surf and Turf. A twist on the traditional Surf and Turf, the Popeyes way, and just a heads-up, it is a large meal. So be prepared!

For only AED 25, you can choose from their signature Bonafide Chicken combo or their Cajun Fish and Shrimp combo.

The Chicken combo comes with a good serving of white rice with their infamous Cajun Gravy, an optional side to choose from and their mouthwatering buttermilk biscuit and a soda.

Seafood lovers can indulge in a delectable mix of Shrimps and Cajun fish perfectly complemented with tartar sauce and served up with two signature sides to choose from, a buttermilk biscuit and a soda.

Popeyes is always known for their friendly customer service so you could always switch one of their signature sides if you like. Hint: try their Kabsa rice. It’s quite impressive or if you’re a regular then Cajun Fries would be your natural choice.

Now a little background on the brand. Forty five years ago in New Orleans, Louisiana, a taste sensation was born. What began with one small restaurant and one big idea turned into a craze that swept the nation – and the world.

Popeyes – with their bestselling Bonafide chicken; known to be slowly marinated in authentic Louisiana spices for 12 hours, hand battered and made-fresh every day. Their distinct Cajun Cuisine has a reputation of the highest quality that is unmatched by any competitor.

Currently, Popeyes has 2,594 operating units across the globe with 28 strategic locations in the U.A.E. and growing. It has become the world’s second largest quick-service chicken concept based on the number of units today.

Despite facing severe competition with other International brands entering the UAE market, Popeyes has always had a gradual yet consistent progress in its business and its customers. Look forward to more from this brand with their new online ordering system soon to be LIVE.

Check out their fb page/ popeyesarabia for more updates.