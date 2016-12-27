Kris Aquino and her sons are reported to be spending their Christmas Holidays in the USA.

Well, but how come nobody seems to care? Not too long ago when she had that power and influence, even the tiniest of detail of her whereabouts enjoys quite a following.

Has Kris popularity really gone so down and nobody is interested anymore about her gimmicks and repetitive pronouncements? Poor Kris.

But what disturbs us is this news on her (or her camp’s) alleged auditioning for the Miss Universe co-hosting job in 2017?

According to “chismis”, the Miss Universe organization has been sent copies of Kris’ hosting chores as if they were her audition pieces.

But reports also said that the Miss Universe organization allegedly paid no interest and gave a very “cold” reception to such a feeler?

“Dumating na siya sa ganung punto?” a many asked. If this is true, what a poorer Kris?

****

It could have been the perfect venue for clarifications and establishing a more positive atmosphere, but somewhere, somehow, something went wrong.

We are talking about the just concluded MMDA and MMFF Christmas-Get Together and Media Party, where almost every representative and main actors of each 8 official MMFF entries were present.

Nora Aunor welcomed the question thrown at her on her being replaced by an equally good actress, Irma Adlawan, in the film-entry ORO.

Ate Guy explained that she reported for work in Caramoan, Camarines Sur and did a day’s work for it.

“Pero pagkatapos po akong makunan, wala na akong narinig. Ni wala nang nagsabi sa amin kung babalik pa kami o ano, (After my shoot for that day, I heard nothing. Nobody informed us whether we will come back or what?),” replied Ate Guy on what she recalled happened.

“Nabalitaan ko na lang, pinalitan na nga ako (I only got to know that I was replaced),” added she.

What we heard next was the bad rumors on Ate Guy’s collecting the full amount of her talent fee and never reported to work at all, thus her being replaced?

For sure Ate Guy doesn’t want that kind of intrigue, that’s why she spoke up and answered what she believed is the truth.

ORO’s producers could have explained, rebutted or clarified the rumors on such “replacement and money issue,” but they decided to keep their distance and just ignored it.

Tsk. tsk, sayang! It could have been a more spicy promo.

****

Asaran at kulitan naman ang namayani sa presscon ng A Love to Last, ang pambuwena-manong teleserye ng ABS-CBN sa 2017.

Bibida nga uli si Bea Alonzo after 3 years and this time ay kasama niya sina Iza Calzado at Ian Veneracion.

“Tito,” ang kantiyaw nina Bea at Iza kay Ian na hindi naman itinangging mas may edad siya sa mga leading ladies. “Bata lang akong nagsimula sa showbiz,” sagot nito sa kantiyaw ni Iza na 1982 pa lang ay artista na ang guwapong aktor gayung 1981 naman siya ipinanganak.

Segue ni Bea, “oo nga, bata pa ako napapanood ko na siya, di ba Tito, ay papa?”

Pag-aagawan nga nina Bea at Iza sa soap ang aktor na tunay namang bonggang-bongga na nabigyan ng leading man break sa showbiz after being relegated to doing minor roles in films or tv soaps.

Hanep din ang co-stars nila dahil makakasama nila si Enchong Dee at ang tambalang Julia Barretto at Ronnie Alonte, sa direksyon ni Jerry Sineneng.

Ngayong January 7 na ito eere at nang tanungin namin kung alin ang papalitan nito sa primetime, wala pang sinabi ang PR department ng network though sa takbo ng mga soaps ngayon sa ABS-CBN, mukhang ang serye nina Echo Rosales at Arci Munoz ang posibleng magwakas na, kaya’t waley Magpa-Hanggang Wakas.

Article By: Ambet Nabus