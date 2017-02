DUBAI – The Philippine Overseas Labor Office in Dubai will be open in Dubai to accept applicants and avail their services.

In a memo sent to us, it said that they will be open for a “one-stop-shop” service.

These services include: Post Arrival Orientation Seminar (PAOS); Dubai Entripinoy Reintegration Program Orientation; OWWA membership and payment; SSS membership and payment; Pag-ibig membership and payment and PhilHealth payment.

By: Ryan Thomas Namia