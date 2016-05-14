POLO starts conducting PAOS

DUBAI – Citing the importance of post-arrival orientation discussing various topics, including laws and culture of the receiving country, the Philippine Overseas Labor Office (POLO) has started conducting the Post-Arrival Orientation Seminar (PAOS) at its premises last week.

During the first ever PAOS, some Filipino migrant workers were oriented about the United Arab Emirate’s climate, religion, sports and leisure, public transport, communication and utilities, currency, health service, education and working environment.

According to Labor Attache Ofelia Domingo, PAOS strengthens the Pre-Departure Orientation Seminar (PDOS), which is being given to Filipinos before leaving the country.

“. . . Kailangan talagang paigtingin natin yung PAOS para mas lalong ma-educate natin yung mga migrante dito sa Dubai and northern emirates,” said Ofelia, noting that not just the newly-arrived migrant workers, but all Filipino workers, should undergo with this kind of seminar.

One of the speakers during the first PAOS was Froilan Malit Jr., a visiting researcher from the American University of Sharjah.

Having a wide background on UAE labor laws, Malit talked about the rights of every Filipinos in the country.

“It [PAOS] gives them up-to-date version of the law and it gives them strategies and tips on how to file a case, how to deal with their employers and how to look for better jobs in the long run,” he said. Malit mainly spoke about the dispute process with regards to the employer and employee. He cited an example on how to properly file a complaint if facing dilemma with regard to salary.

The first thing to do, according to Malit, is to compile all the evidence including company contract, copy of email or SMS then speak to the employer. If no settlement will happen, the employee may file a complaint to the Ministry of Labor.

Usually, he said, the first hearing is scheduled three weeks after the filing of the complaint.

If the case will not be resolved, it will be passed to the competent court.

Domingo, on the latter part of the seminar, addressed the things not to do in the country, such as drinking alcohol in the public, sexual harassment, bringing and taking of illegal drugs, homosexual relationship, expressing offensive language, and posting vulgar photo online.

She also discussed several services being offered to Filipino migrants facing dilemma, which include the following: legal services by the DFA, labor services by the DOLE and OWWA, and social welfare services by the DSWD.

For his part, Consul General Paul Raymund Cortes expressed that PAOS is a very necessary seminar for incoming Filipinos who intended to work and live in the UAE.

“. . . to understand the local circumstances and tradition. It is primary that they know what is allowed and what is not allowed to ensure that they are in compliance with the rules and regulations,” he added.