POLO Dubai unveils new online portal

DUBAI – An updated online portal of Philippine Overseas Labor Office – Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (POLO-OWWA) in Dubai, www.polodubaiportal.org, was unveiled Wednesday, January 4.

Labor Attache Ofelia Domingo showed what the new online portal has to offer. Aside from being an informative website for overseas Filipinos, a case management system has also been set up on the site to easily update the details of the case for each individual. Domingo said that the case management system is used by the Assistance-To-Nationals (ATN) Officers and POLO-OWWA officials.

As ATN officers handle the cases for the housed distressed Filipinas at POLO-OWWA, the system allows officials to coordinate in helping their kababayans clear their cases and fly back home to the Philippines as soon as possible.

“We have started using this case management system since June last year,” Ofelia said, noting that the system has been very useful and convenient.

An online verification system has also been set up on the site to make the immense number of job orders easier to handle. The labor attache said that employers can just upload their required documents online for their application.

Once their application has been accepted, after officers have verified their uploaded documents, they will be requested to come to the POLO to get the stamp on their documents making their trip to the POLO more convenient as they are only need to go there once.

Domingo said that they have decided to create this system after seeing the problem of how people have returned to their office multiple times because their documents were incomplete or their application had been rejected.

With the online verification system, individuals would be able to get the right response right away without having to travel to the POLO. They would only need to go there if they have received a verification stating that they have given the correct documents and can go to the POLO to get the official stamp to continue their application.

On the website, important forms for OWWA, Social Security System (SSS), and Pag-Ibig are also available. If you are heading home to the Philippines for a holiday, applying for an Overseas Employment Certificate (OEC) or OEC exemption can also be found on the portal.

By: Jekah Carillo