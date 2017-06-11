Police reveal new ploys of robbers

DUBAI – Be extra cautious while withdrawing money from any automated teller machine (ATM). Authorities in the country have shared the various modus operandi of certain individuals who rob people right after taking money from an ATM.

Police have launched a number of awareness campaigns about the issue after learning that a high rate of residents in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) have been made victims.

Deputy Director of Criminal Investigation Department at Abu Dhabi Police, Colonel Tarek Khalfan Al Ghoul, said in a gulfnews.com report that three men were recently arrested for robbing a bank customer.

“After the victim withdrew money from the ATM, the three suspects rushed to the victim’s car and yelled that he had a flat tire. While the motorist was out, one of the suspects opened the door on the other side and took away an envelope containing the money,” he mentioned.

Aside from the known modus operandi, Sharjah police have also uncovered a new type of scam. The authorities arrested two African men for robbing bank customers after they spat on them.

Director of Criminal and Investigation Department at Sharjah Police, Colonel Ebrahim Al Ajel, said that two complainants stated that the suspects would apologize to the victims after spitting at them as part of the ruse.

“Spitting on bank customers and stealing their money is a new ploy being employed by thieves in Sharjah. The whole operation [takes only] a few minutes as the victims were busy cleaning themselves. They fell victims to this ploy,” he added.

This is not the first time such incidents have happened, however, many have taken advantage of robbing people during the holy month of Ramadan where families go out. Therefore, there is a huge number of people withdrawing money from ATMs.

Authorities have urged people to ignore anyone who approaches them after withdrawing money from an ATM and to stay vigilant at all times.