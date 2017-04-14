Police confirm reports of ASG presence in Bohol

MANILA – The Philippine National Police and the Armed Forces of the Philippines have launched joint operations against Abu Sayyaf bandits who have reportedly jumped to Inabanga town of Bohol province.

Police Director General Ronald dela Rosa revealed this in a www.gmanetworknews.com report, adding that the ongoing firefight already left a soldier dead and a police officer wounded.

“As of now may isang Army na patay at isang pulis at isang Army na wounded. Joint operation ng PNP at Philippine Army versus suspected Abu Sayyaf,” he said April 11.

“So far hindi pa cleared ang area, naipit ang mga kalaban sa concrete na bahay. Nag-occupy sila ng tatlong bahay,” he added.

The report said that the ASG bandits used three speedboats to reach Bohol island, hundreds of kilometers from the group’s base in Basilan province. They were spotted in Ilaya sub-village of Napo village at around 10 am Monday.

They are supposedly led by Abu Rami, who is said to have travelled to Bohol in search of new victims to kidnap as thousands are expected to visit the province for their Holy week vacation.

The US embassy in Manila on Monday issued a travel advisory against Americans travelling to the southern part of the country because of the ASG threat. Dela Rosa confirmed this report.

Dela Rosa assured the public that police authorities are ready to thwart the plans of the ASG as the military offensive against the armed group intensifies in Basilan, Sulu and Lanao provinces.

By: Sam Bautista